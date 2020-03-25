It is not Jennifer Lopez, Kimberly Loaiza impresses on video | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza impressed her cuties in Tiktok with a dance in the style of Jennifer López, which had become a challenge in the famous application.

The older cutie took off her shoes and socks and with a comfortable outfit, but that showed her beautiful silhouette began to take her best steps.

Kim danced to the rhythm of The ring for when, a song that JLO performed during the SuperBowl and from there it became a trend.

To make the short video more attractive, there were five Kimberlys on the screen and in the video description The Greater Cutie questioned how their clones danced.

Kim Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are quite active in Tiktok, with which they seek to do their bit so that their followers stay at home enjoying their content.

In one of their most recent videos, the couple made a funny scene of jealousy as Kim dared to dance for her cuteness when Pantoja breaks ground on the screen and threatens anyone who approaches him.

Kimberly and Juan de Dios are at home in quarantine along with Kima and some closest friends, asking their followers to stay home before the Coronavirus.

