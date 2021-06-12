It is not in all areas of Spain

A Mercadona supermarket in the province of Valencia. (Photo: .)

Mercadona customers have been waiting for days after several social media accounts specialized in supermarket news and also in nutrition have highlighted a new product that has hit the shelves: the defatted powdered peanut.

The desire to get hold of the new article has soared after many have realized that it is not so easy to find it, since there are many users who are transmitting their concern on Twitter because they do not see it.

Finally, Mercadona has unveiled the mystery of what is happening: they have launched this product only in some stores in some areas of Spain as a trial, so for now, buying it is not as simple as going to the first supermarket and get hold of it.

“At Mercadona we work daily to improve our assortment and for this we do tests with different products and in different geographical areas,” the Valencian giant responded to customers who asked about the matter.

“That is why, on some occasions, you can find a product in an area different from yours. However, we take into account your interest in having the powdered peanut defatted in all stores and we share it with those responsible “, he added.

These are some of the comments generated by the appearance of the defatted peanut powder:

It is not the first time that a Mercadona test product has unleashed an absolute furore. It happened a few years ago with 100% peanut butter, which became an object of desire after it was recommended by the popular nutritionist Carlos Ríos.

“Substitute any ‘dried fruit’ cream on your ingredient list: sugar and refined vegetable oils (like palm oil, so …

