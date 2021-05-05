“It is not good enough to win the Champions League”

05/05/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene wenger, criticized the defensive network of PSG, to which he attributed the defeat and the European elimination, on the microphones of BeIN Sports: “You could say that tonight, PSG played well and showed real qualities in various aspects of their game. The important thing now is to analyze well: their defense was not good enough to win the Champions League.”.

The French, currently head of football at FIFA, acknowledged that Mauricio Pochettino’s block showed revealing details regarding potential, but many things need to be corrected to access a European final: “There is a lot of potential, but some corrections to be made. High-level games require concentration, calm and control.”.

Along these lines, the former coach referred to mismanagement by the Parisian players: “It cannot be ignored that they have finished both games with 10 players. It has been repeated. They have to improve in discipline when things go wrong. It is an important part in high-level matches.”.

La Ligue 1 and La Coupe, the objectives

After the elimination at the hands of Manchester City, those of Mauricio Pochettino They face the final stretch of the season with options in Ligue 1 and in the Coupe. With three days to go, the Parisians are second to one point behind the leader, LOSC Lille. They face Rennes, Stade de Reims and Brestois, although they must wait for the failure of Galtier.

Regarding the cup tournament, PSG faces Montpellier in a single game in the semifinals after eliminating Angers. In the final they could face AS Monaco or Rumilly Vallières, from the French second division, which complete the other side of the picture.