‘The paper house’ is a true phenomenon that has crossed our borders to become an international success. The Professor’s plans and his spectacular robbery at the Casa de Moneda y Timbre as well as his subsequent assault on the Banco de España are two of his spectacular plots. However, the music too plays a fundamental role in the series.

Each song has been meticulously chosen to enrich the different scenes that make up the four seasons of ‘La casa de papel’. And it is that the soundtrack of the Netflix fiction is the most complete and varied with songs that manage to captivate the public so heterogeneous from the different countries where the adventures of Tokyo, Denver and company are available. The ‘Bella Ciao’ has already become the series’ official anthem; We can even enjoy a wonderful cover by Najwa Nimri, the actress who plays Inspector Alicia Sierra.

Beyond ‘Bella Ciao’, in ‘La casa de papel’ also we can enjoy such iconic themes as Umberto Tozzi’s ‘Ti amo’; That yes, this song of Italian origin comes to the series from the hand of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) who plays it wonderfully in one of the scenes of the fourth season that has been available on Netflix since last April 3.

‘I’m loving you madly’ by Las Grecas, ‘When the tide rises by Amaral,‘ Days like this ’by Van Morrison or‘ Libre ’by Nino Bravo’ are some of the themes that are accompanying us in the story. And is that such has been the success of the soundtrack that they have been forced to create a playlist on Spotify with all the songs from the four seasons. A ideal playlist to accompany us in these long hours of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing half the world.

All the songs from the 4th season of ‘La casa de papel’

Chapter 1:

I love you – Umberto Tozzi

I’m loving you madly – Las Grecas

Maskenfreiheit – Belako Courtesy

Episode 2:

Days like this- Van Morrison

Free – Nino Bravo

Permanent Center of Gravita – Franco Battiato

Chapter 3:

All you need to know – Howe Gelb

La bamba – Antonio Romero

Chapter 4:

My beloved – Anita Ellis

Sighs of Spain – Seville Symphony Orchestra

Chapter 5:

Fire – Stereo Bomb

La palloza – The Captain’s Fanfare

Chapter 6:

Angler of Men – Cesáreo Gabaráin

Roller – Quilt

Delicate – Damien Rice

Chapter 7:

When the tide rises – Amaral

Wake up – Arcade Fire

Chapter 8:

Bella Ciao – Nawja Nimri

