It is not Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera dedicates a strange photo | Instagram

The singer, Carlos Rivera took up his social networks to share a photograph in which he captured a very emotional dedication, however, this would not be to Cynthia RodriguezWho is the woman who appears next to him?

In the post of a day ago, that Carlos Rivera placeholder image shared with his followers, the silhouette of a man and a woman appears, the two appear from behind, however, due to the message he shared, he refers to the “former academic “, who would be accompanied by the figure of another woman, which does not correspond to that of Cynthia Rodríguez, her current partner. The dedication would be to a great collaborator, according to what he said.

I have a Dream … Many of my dreams have come true Thanks to the Theater where I learned so much. Dreaming of returning … # FelizDíaDelTeatro. This photo is the final scene of Mamma Mia! Next to me @gloriaaura

The “boyfriend of the host of Venga la Alegría“He has managed to triumph in different areas and it would be the world of theater, one of them, in photography today, the one born as Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra would share a very special dedication after the last scene of the play” Mamma Mía! “next door of the histrionic with whom he also shared credits.

You may be interested Captiva Cynthia Rodríguez as Kylie Jenner in leather clothes

The singer-songwriter, highlighted by songs such as “Let us stay ours”, “Other lives”, “For your love”, “I still don’t forget you”, “I don’t remember you anymore”, the latter even musicalizes the intro from the melodrama “Te acuerdas de me”, which he interprets together with the current coach of La Voz Kids 2021, María José.

The native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala has managed to become one of the most successful singers of recent times, and since his time in reality where he was crowned champion in the third season in 2004, his popularity increased in just a few years.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The former “television actor” has also managed to complement his career with his experience in the theater where he has added acclaimed performances in various works such as ‘Bésame mucho’, ‘Beauty and the beast’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and particularly “The Lion King” where he stood out after playing the character of “Simba”.

On different occasions, Rivera has stated that it has been in the theater where he has mostly acquired a great learning, so the now recognized figure of the show, who also collaborated on a theme for the film “Coco”, is anxious that the contingency finally ends and thus, return with more projects in this environment.

It may interest you. This is how it moves! Carlos Rivera sets the pace in his celebration

Controversy with Cynthia Rodríguez

In recent months, the Mexican artist has been involved in the midst of strong controversies with his current partner Cynthia Rodríguez, from whom various theories and versions have emerged that ensure that their relationship is false and that it is attributed only to an advertising strategy for the race from both.

However, they would not be the strongest comments that have revolved around the couple, of those who assure they would keep a secret related to the true preferences of the one who was a judge of La Voz Kids Mexico 2019.

However, before the wave of rumors and comments, the couple has chosen to react by interacting more on social networks and it has been the so-called “grupera princess” who has shown her face on some occasions, reiterating her great love for the “star of the music”.

On the other hand, users and admirers of the couple constantly question that the morning’s presenter and her beau never star in moments together, which mostly fuels the rumors.

They have been on other occasions in which the “riveristas” themselves have commented to the artist the reason why he does not appear with his girlfriend, the also investigator of the reality show “Who is the mask?” He has been seen in other snapshots with Consuelo Duval, one of his companions in the broadcast.

You may be interested She still loves her! Miley Cyrus wrote an emotional letter to Hannah Montana

In the middle of his participation, Carlos Augusto Rivera also alternates with the influencer Juanpa Zurita with whom in the last he would be romantically linked.