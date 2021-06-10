“It is not clear to me that Madrid plays at home in the Wanda Metropolitano”

06/10/2021 at 5:04 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Koke, captain of Atlético del Madrid and fifty times international with the Spanish team, has given an interview for Deportes Cuatro in which he has dealt with the main current issues that affect his club and his national team. The Spanish midfielder is focused on La Roja ahead of the European Championship, which will start this Friday with a Turkey-Italy match.

The captain of the rojiblanco team wanted to address one of the latest news about Wanda Metropolitano: Real Madrid’s interest in playing some league games in the fiefdom of the current league champion. “It is not clear to me that Madrid plays at home in our stadium. We will have to see the issue of calendars, how the grass would be, the issue of the pandemic, etc. It’s not my decision, but I just can’t see it. “

Regarding the Spanish team, Koke has addressed the issue of vaccination, which has generated some controversy in recent days. “Some will think that we have to get vaccinated because we are exposed and others will consider that it is not so necessary. If they vaccinate us, fine, and if not, too. We are focused on playing. “

After the emergence of COVID in the concentration of the selection, routines have had to be modified and extreme precautions had to be taken. A circumstance that does not affect the midfielder. “The truth is that I am very calm and excited. We come from a season marked with COVID, both at Atlético and in the national team. At Atlético we also had to do individual training sessions and it wasn’t bad at all, in fact we won La Liga. With Spain we will also do well, this experience will help us to end up more united than before“.

Finally, Koke wanted to send a message of optimism for the European Championship. “We have been competing very well, making great matches and we have the illusion of winning the Eurocup. Some teams have big names, but we have a great team. “