Protests and confrontations intensify in Chile amid quarantine. “First laboratory of neoliberalism we are impoverished”, we need help

Hunger protests in Chile

Regeneration, May 19, 2020. The protests shake Chile again, which have led to clashes, at least in the capital Santiago.

– “We are starving”, In their statements to local television, several of the inhabitants of the El Bosque commune, one of the municipalities with the least resources in the Chilean capital, said in their statements.

Some of them they burned barricades and cut off vehicle traffic in the area to express their discomfort at the situation they are experiencing.

This, after four weeks in confinement, indicated the BBC.

“It is not against quarantine, it is against hunger”said another protester.

In the afternoon, there were clashes between the protesters, with stones and sticks, and the body of policemen (militarized police), who used tear gas and the water-launch car.

Chile the country where hunger is suppressed pic.twitter.com/weQtyYXNdm – Camilo Mansilla (@il_camo) May 18, 2020

This was the first open showdown since last Friday night was declared the total isolation in the Chilean capital.

This before the sharp increase in the number of confirmed infections in the country that this Monday exceeded 46 thousand cases.

Without work or resources

“We have been in quarantine for four weeks and, without a doubt, the few resources these people have had have been exhausted”.

“Then, the State has to try to deliver the necessary resources,” said the mayor of El Bosque, Sadi Melo, in statements to a television channel..

Violent protest in Chile for lack of food during quarantine #. https://t.co/nGJ6dgTdH6 pic.twitter.com/38TzbcUzGk – Agence France-Presse (@.espanol) May 19, 2020

The official indicated that in recent weeks the demands of neighbors have grown due to lack of food, the portal reported.

“We are in a complex situation of hunger and lack of work. More than 10% of communes like ours are in a situation of extreme poverty.

There are around 5,000 families, that is, 20,000 people who are already facing this situation in statements collected by El Mercurio.

🔴DURING THE PANDEMIC, CHILE MEANS HUNGER pic.twitter.com/EbEgV9vwvp – El Pueblo Informa (@_PuebloInforma) May 19, 2020

Last Sunday, Piñera announced the application of five measures to support most vulnerable people Yet the “needy middle class ».

Among which is expected the delivery de 2.5 million baskets of food and basic products among the poorest.

Neoliberal Democracy in its full realization: the people locked up in their houses, the soldiers controlling all the streets, the submissive workers in their problems, political agreement for the governance of Piñera and they dismiss me for defending the people

El Paraíso (fiscal) in Chile pic.twitter.com/Ni4fapBOsE – Hugo Gutiérrez (@Hugo_Gutierrez_) May 19, 2020

Mayors warn of possible rise in protests for lack of food in vulnerable sectors

The Bio Bio portal explained in this regard that on Sunday, through a national network, President Sebastián Piñera announced that 70% of families would benefit from the delivery of a family basket.

However, he did not provide more details, and yesterday, Monday, in the Renca district, “crowds of people were generated in the municipality, asking if they could access the program,” the portal said.

In the woods, Throughout the day, demonstrations were generated, who accused La Moneda of not delivering real aid and accused that they are running out of food.

This caused the different «Mayors will criticize the Government for the slowness and little information in the development of the programs, especially in the so-called Food for Chile ”.

You still don’t make purchases

However, despite noting the proximity of the delivery of the benefit, the President confessed that the purchases are not yet made, which will be in bulk«.

The mayor of La Cisterna, Santiago Rebolledo, appreciated the government’s initiative, but criticized its late implementation and asserted that its neighbors “are already starving.”

What qualifies as a “social epidemic”, indicated the portal.