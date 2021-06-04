The leader of the PSC in the Parliament, Salvador Illa. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The leader of the PSC in Parliament, Salvador Illa, has affirmed about the possibility that politicians imprisoned for the procés, whose pardon is being processed, apologize that “it is not about humiliating anyone.” “But I leave it up to each one to think if it would not be an act of courage,” he added, however.

Illa, in an interview in La Hora de la 1, has valued that the repentance of the independence leaders convicted of crimes such as sedition, disobedience or embezzlement, in any case, should be left to personal criteria.

However, he added that “it would be an act of courage, personal courage and service to the community to say that things were not done well” because “the rule of law was unilaterally broken.”

It would be an act of courage, personal courage and service to the community to say that things were not done well Salvador Illa

Regarding the criteria by which the Government would grant pardons, he explained that it should be done “based on convictions” and not on electoral or “short-term” calculations.

Thus, Illa has recalled that the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, explained that his arguments for making this decision are the constitutional values ​​of coexistence and promoting dialogue and looking to the future.

However, the former Minister of Health has stated that the Government will have to “explain well and courageously” the pardons because “it is not the type of decision that is made based on surveys or short-term reasoning, but based on convictions.”

Asked if the pardons have nothing to do with ERC’s external support for the executive, Illa has argued that “it would be a mistake for that decision to be made based on the political situation.”

On the demonstration in Madrid against the pardons on June 13, which will be attended by PP, Vox and Ciu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.