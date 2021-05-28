“It is not a tennis match. It’s not Guardiola against me “

05/28/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

EFE

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel denied at a press conference that Saturday’s Champions League final is a duel between him and Pep Guardiola because it is not “a tennis match.”

“I have never suggested that this is him against me, because this is not tennis. I am sure that we have prepared the teams the best that we could. We already know each other, we have played several times and tomorrow is going to be a very different game, “said the German at a press conference.

“It has always been difficult to play against Barcelona, ​​Bayern or City. Guardiola has an incredible winning mentality and this City is surely the strongest team in the world. “, he stressed.

“It’s a great feeling to reach a final like this. I trust everyone, everyone is hungry. They are very focused and very disciplined. Yesterday we had a more tactical training session, today’s will be much lighter, “he added.

The German coach confirmed that does not have any injured players and that N’golo Kanté, who missed the last Premier League game due to a hamstring problem, and Edouard Mendy, with a severe blow to the ribs, are available.