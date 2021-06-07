It is not a scam, WhatsApp may call you at some point (and you don’t have to take it) | Technology

WhatsApp is testing a new account verification mode that calls you on the phone instead of sending an SMS.

When it comes to having a WhatsApp account, you will already know what it is something essential that is associated with a mobile number. This application works from the beginning with the mobile and is always linked to your number to ensure your identity and that you appear by default in the agenda of whoever has your phone. Therefore, verification is always associated with the number.

Account verification is done when changing devices or restoring and so far the normal thing was that an SMS with six digits was sent from WhatsApp to ensure that said mobile was in your hands. However, they are testing another verification method: the phone call.

If you are one of those who hates taking calls or talking on the mobile, you should not worry, because You won’t even need to answer, the WhatsApp call will only last a few moments and its very existence will serve to verify your account.

This information is known from WABetaInfo and is only being tested on Android at the moment. The operation is very simple and before making the verification call, it warns the user that they will receive it so that they are prepared.

When installing WhatsApp, you are granted access to the phonebook and call history, so you are able to check during the account verification process if a call has been received from your central office and if it happened when it should. When verifying that the call has been made on the mobile where the application is installed, it continues with the account activation process.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

If there are already applications that automatically read the SMS with the verification codes and it is not necessary to enter them, here you will find a similar situation. It will not be necessary to take the call or do anything, just go giving Next as the installation process progresses until you have your WhatsApp account ready to be used.

Definitely, another WhatsApp novelty that will surely reach all mobile phones shortly, although this time it will affect security and not the general use of the application.