“It is not a month to be a hero”

DOW JONES Ind Average has had its worst correction since late October. For those hoping to take advantage of this correction to purchase bargains the founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, Tom Lee, has a tip according to Mark DeCambre at MarketWatch.

“I think July in general is just a fun month, and one where no one should try to be a hero,” Lee says.

That’s what the strategist told CNBC during an interview on Monday, following the correction of the Dow, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite that had some investors wondering if the drop was a sell-off that rejuvenates the spirit of the animal. market or a harbinger of things to come, as investors worry about the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the possibility that the pandemic could complicate the global economic recovery.

Lee told the business network that COVID cases spiked last July and he expects a similar pattern to develop this year, even if it is a more communicable variant of COVID that worries bullish sentiment. However, he acknowledges that the market is being hit by the uncertainty and that this month may be a month in which investors should avoid placing large additional bets.

“I just think that July, at least in my 30 years of research, has never been a great month for people to really make big profits. For the next two weeks, I think it will be difficult, “Lee said.

“I think, again, the message I would have for investors is that this is not a month to be a hero,” says Lee.

Lee warned investors in late June that when markets are strong in the first half of the year, July tends to be hectic.

With that said, Lee remains bullish on long-term stocks and maintains his year-end goal of 4,600 points for the S&P 500. “I think stocks will still have a double-digit second half,” he told CNBC on Monday.

He said investors “should not extrapolate that we have lost the war on COVID.”

“Investors are also undoubtedly concerned about rising US-China tensions and the possibility that the market will experience peak earnings and economic growth will die off, setting the stage for a lackluster 2022,” concludes DeCambre. .