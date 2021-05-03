It is not a joke! Sergio Vega asked for help in his last call | AP

Undoubtedly one of the voices that most conquered the public in the 2000s was that of the singer Sergio Vega was killed in 2010, but not before asking for help in his last phone call to his representative, surely the scene was something of the most desperate.

With hits like “Own you“,” Millionaire of love “,” Musician, poet and madman “, among others The Shaka As he was also known, he became a celebrity of regional Mexican music.

It is not a secret that certain “merchants” were the cause of his departure, let us remember in 1992 several singers of the style of Sergio vega They were depriving them of life, so apparently it was something of the most common, however it was still extremely sad especially for their families and their admirers.

Perhaps another famous case comes to your mind immediately of a singer from the Mexican regional, it was Valentin Elizalde who had the same fate but 4 years before Vega, in 2006.

It was a June 26, 2010 that the interpreter of “When the sun rises backwards” who left this world leaving a gap between regional music, because he had become one of the greatest representatives of this genre in music. .

The singer was on his way to give a presentation that he would have at night, when a car intercepted him and, not wanting to stop, they began to follow him until they reached him and on more than 30 occasions objects intercepted his truck shortly before reaching the toll booth. de los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Who shared what happened that day was his representative at that time Ana Luisa Gómez, who knew that Sergio liked to joke a bit with this type of “people”, not directly of course, but in some of his concerts he made jokes and even mentioned that they had disappeared.

On Thursday, June 26, 2010, Gómez was in Monterrey because he had not been able to accompany Skaka in the presentation he would have at night, when he received a call from him that at first he thought he was joking according to the newspaper El Debate.

As he continued talking with him, he told him that he was next and that they wanted to take his life, he added that he listened to disp @ ros, after a few minutes of making calls to other people trying to help his client, he did not achieve anything and ended listening to the last parting words of the singer.

Despite her cries of despair and when she asked for help without achieving anything productive, her former representative affirms that she surely left happy, but not in the way she did, but because Vega was a person who was always happy and was that way throughout his life.

Days before what happened, he had denied the rumors that he had suffered an attack, however, everyone was surprised to learn the news that his life had been taken from him.

Being an extremely flirtatious man and with seven children of different women, he singer named José Sergio Vega Cuamea, better known as Sergio Vega El Shaka, had the misfortune to run into these people who were engaged in the trade of certain substances that are prohibited and who apparently controlled a certain movement in Sinaloa.

Eleven years after his departure his songs continue to sound in some meetings, both to live together as well as to enjoy it when one is more than in love, without a doubt he is one of the celebrities who miss each other the most, in terms of the Mexican regional.