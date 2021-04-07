“It is not a final match”

04/07/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

“We risk our lives but it is not final & rdquor;. That was how forceful it was Antonio Romero today in the Nova Creu Alta press room. The Andalusian midfielder from Sabadell believes that the team will come out in front of the bad situation it is going through in the standings, remaining four points behind.

“It is a complicated situation, we cannot fool ourselves. We are a few points away from coming out of the bottom but we have to win and score points and Sunday is the perfect match to win again at Creu Alta & rdquor ;. The Sevillian who was one of the few outstanding in Leganés, hopes to have continuity in the team despite not having counted for Antonio Hidalgo so far.

“The coach made my role clear to me at the beginning of the season, I assume it and I keep working to try to change the situation. Right now I’m focused on being able to save the team. The coach must decide if I have continuity or not & rdquor ;. An Antonio Romero who remembered Sabadell’s fighter DNA and who was sure to reverse the situation with the remote support they notice daily from the fans.

“The team always fights to the end. It has been proven this year and we have shown that we are more than prepared to achieve it. We ask the fans to support us & rdquor ;, he concluded.