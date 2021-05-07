“It is not a decision against the club”

05/06/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Bayern’s left-back, David Alaba, has assured that the decision to leave the team responds to an exclusively personal decision in an interview for the club’s magazine: “It was not a decision against the club, but I made the decision that I would like to try something new to take another step forward”.

The Austrian, who contract ends at the end of the season and his future is up in the air, has been grateful: “They were simply incredibly beautiful years. The club is my family, my home, my house. This club will always remain in my heart. I am infinitely grateful to him. “

In this line, the defender also he wanted to remember all the fans, who have always supported him during his stay at the Bavarian club: “I am infinitely grateful for the support of our fans all these years and I always had the feeling of having a special relationship with them. It is always hard when a stage ends and it is no secret that I have always felt very comfortable here“.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​possible destinations

The future of David Alaba is unknown. The full-back ends his relationship with Bayern and since January he has had the possibility of signing for any team at zero cost. In recent months he has been linked to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​among other great European teams. The economic needs of the clubs make the Austrian an ideal operation due to cost, age and profile.

The player himself has recognized that the decision is also due to a different and ambitious challenge in his career: “I am a boy who has never stopped believing in his great dream and who wanted to achieve it at all costs. But to grow you have to leave your comfort zone”.