It is not a city for old people

Julio, my neighbor across the street, it goes away from Madrid; With his pension, he does not pay the bills to continue living in the neighborhood. Nacho, the one next door, is thinking about it. Jesús and Nieves, two streets down, went to the town on the eve of confinement and have decided not to return; They say that “this city has become hateful” and that they manage to telecommute.

Madrid is not a city for old people. Not for young people. Not for children. Not for small merchants and family businesses. In downtown neighborhoods like mine at this rate there will only be tourists, compulsive shoppers with high purchasing power, franchises, multinationals, sanitation companies and Latin American investors. Millionaires with the surname of a Venezuelan politician have rehabilitated buildings with which not even the most powerful bank dared in times of fat cows. The square meter has skyrocketed, but the neighborhood is turning into a mix of shopping mall and theme park for bachelor parties.

With the pandemic decreased noise, grime and pollution, but the society dreamed of by those who opposed Madrid Central de Carmena tooth and nail and in the recent electoral campaign tampered with the concept of freedom is already roaring again. You can freely piss on the street, but you cannot freely walk on the sidewalks, full of bedside tables, heaters, motorcycles, cars and rental scooters.

From Pontevedra to Murcia, from Girona to Seville, passing through Santander, Vitoria, Pamplona, ​​Salamanca, Valencia, Cáceres, Zaragoza, Córdoba and hundreds of other cities, they can boast of living with joy without having to suffer those who they mistake citizens for consumers. Let’s see what happens, in two years