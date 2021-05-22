It is neither a doll nor was it in Turkey

The photo of a civil guard who rescues a baby from the sea amid the massive arrival of migrants to Ceuta has gone around the world, but it has also been the subject of false messages on social networks that claim that the scene occurred in Turkey or is a montage with a doll.

In recent days, publications that affirm that the image of the baby rescued in the water by an agent of the Civil Guard have circulated on social networks, especially on Twitter. it is nothing more than a montage.

On the one hand, there are those who assure that the supposed baby is a doll and suggest that the objective of the montage is predispose the population in favor of welcoming migrants. In this sense, some messages denounce an alleged attempt to “divert attention” so that Spaniards do not know the expense that the reception of Moroccan minors arriving in Ceuta will entail.

As presumed indications that it is a montage, these messages The baby’s posture is suspicious and the circumstances that he is wearing a hat and mittens or that the color of his face is “very white.” They also highlight that that day “it was not raining in Ceuta”, alluding to the drops of water that are seen in the image.

But there are also publications that deny the veracity of that rescue with opposing arguments, among them the tweets of some Moroccan who accuses the “Spanish news media” of falsifying reality by linking the scene of “a Syrian baby who was rescued in Turkey”.

The photo was taken in Ceuta

The truth is that the viral photo yes it was taken in Ceuta this week and it captures the moment when a Civil Guard agent saves a three-week-old baby at sea who had arrived from Morocco on his mother’s back and who is currently safe in a Spanish reception center.

Sources from the Civil Guard have explained that the image reflects the moment when an agent of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) rescues a baby from the sea, last Monday, the 17th, during the massive arrival of thousands of migrants from Morocco to across the border of Tarajal.

The baby is doing well and is currently being cared for in a reception center, as confirmed by the same sources, which explain how, after being rescued at sea by the civil guard, he was already assisted ashore by the Spanish Red Cross staff and, as established in the protocol of action in these cases, it was then in charge of the National Police.

As for photography, It was taken by a person “close” to the Civil Guard that yielded all the reproduction rights of the image to the armed institute.

The Civil Guard saved the baby from “certain death”

The GEAS civil guard who rescued the baby, Juan Francisco Valle, told various media how the scene reflected in the snapshot was like: another agent and him they saw a woman in the water trying with difficulty to stay afloat on a kind of “inflatable toy” and had tied with cloth to the back what looked like “a backpack or clothes.”

When the baby’s “head” was discovered among the clothes, his partner came to the mother’s rescue he pulled the creature off his back to put her to safety.

As can be seen in other journalistic images about that massive arrival of immigrants, the very shaking of the surface of the water explains the drops that are observed in the snapshot and that the messages shared on social networks attributed to a non-existent rain that day.

Among the witnesses to this rescue was the head of Communication of the Red Cross in Ceuta, Isabel Brasero, who explained that she saw the Civil Guard agent save the baby “from certain death” and he congratulated him for realizing “at the exact moment” the needs of the child and his mother in a situation of confusion in which it was “very difficult” to be able to see both.

The alleged Syrian baby is a woman rescued in Istanbul

As for the publications on Twitter that claim that the scene corresponds to the rescue of a Syrian baby in Turkey, they are usually based on the result of a reverse image search in the Yandex search engine to try to prove that its origin is ancient.

However, when performing that same reverse lookup, the now famous snapshot does not appear at all released this week, but other photos that show someone in the water with a lifeguard similar to the one in the Ceuta image.

In fact, the first photograph that appears in the search – and that the tweeters try to confuse with that of Ceuta – is a snapshot published in a half turkish in february 2020, where you actually see a woman who fell into the sea in a residential neighborhood in Istanbul and was rescued near the beach.

Some of the authors of these misleading posts on Twitter are Moroccans who accuse the Civil Guard and the Spanish media of spreading photos of displaced Syrians instead of migrants trying to reach Ceuta.