“It is necessary, but using the ‘@’ or the ‘e’ can be confusing”

The inclusive or non-sexist language generates “both rejection and adherence”. The I founded considers that the masculine is the “unmarked gender, that is, that ‘masculine nouns are not only used to refer to individuals of that sex, but also, in appropriate contexts, to designate the class that corresponds to all individuals of the species without distinction of sexes’ “. Argues in favor of language economy and, against, the invisibility of women. He concludes that “when most speakers in their day-to-day, naturally, understand that the feminine is more appropriate than the masculine in some situations and use it like that, we will be facing a majority phenomenon; this use of the feminine will be a tacit consensus in the minds of speakers“.

Other proposals go through formulas such as the use of the at sign (@), the letter ‘x’ or the vowel ‘e’, options that “present some problems” of pronunciation, according to the Fundéu, which recommends not using them in general texts and admits it only “in certain contexts as a creative manifestation or a graphic resource, although it is not typical of the formal language”.

This week, the French government has considered that inclusive language, which incorporates a feminine suffix into a masculine noun through a period “to simultaneously reveal the feminine and masculine forms of a word used in masculine form when the latter is used in a generic sense”, constitutes a obstacle to student learning and it should not be used as an alternative for the feminization of the language.

In a circular, the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, highlighted this week that the adoption of this type of language modifies the respect of the rules of concordance “usually expected in the framework of teaching programs”, since “it is translates into word fragmentationLikewise, he argued that it “constitutes an obstacle to the understanding of writing,” in addition to affect reading aloud and pronunciation, as it is “unintelligible” and an oral transcription of this type of spelling is not possible.

Blanquer highlighted in that text, published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette, that children with certain disabilities or with Learning problems. In line with the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), the French statement states that “a language comes from a centuries-old combination of history and practice, which Lévi-Strauss and Dumézil defined as ‘a subtle balance born of use'”.

At the same time, the French minister urges in his letter to “seek the use of the feminization of trades and functions”, as well as “respect equality between girls and boys, both through the feminization of terms and through the fight against stereotypical representations“in the choice of examples or statements in the context of teaching.

Learn to differentiate

The professor of Evolutionary Psychology at the Complutense University, Director General and Secretary of State for Education between 1984 and 1996 and one of the ‘parents’ of the socialist Logse of 1990, Alvaro Marchesi, considers that “the recognition of differences, to which inclusive language contributes, it is a value in current times and also a necessary learning. Learning that others are different but equal to us is an objective of education and a value that must be defended “,

“Language equals or separates, forgets or recognizes, separates or includes. Language contributes to social representation”

Marchesi states that “language and knowledge are mutually structured and reflect the vision of ‘us’ and ‘others’. Language equals or separates, forgets or recognizes, separates or includes. Language contributes to social representation “, abounds.

After making it clear that “it is good” for schoolchildren “to learn to write boys and girls, because there are boys and girls, male and female students, and it is good that they learn to distinguish the other and that we are not all the same “, the expert adds that he disagrees with the need to include other words that carry” nuances “such as ‘@’ , the ‘x’ or the ‘e’: “I do not think it is positive to incorporate it in the moments of learning to write. It incorporates dimensions that suppose a more adult world than the specific one so that a child learns to express themselves and can be confusing in the early stagesBesides, the at sign is not a phoneme, it has nothing to do with the written language, it is a convention, “he says.

Also in braille, pictograms or signs

For his part, Fermín Muñoz, pedagogue and educational counselor at a public school in Guadalajara, considers that “if we prohibit inclusive language we are eliminating or not making other realities visible that society can find. “In his opinion,” the main objective of the school must be that citizens can be fully developed, that they can actively participate in democracy, that they be critical and critical. “But, he continues,” if we eliminate the existence of diversity, there is boys, girls and boys, or any other type of alternatives or differences, we are doing a disservice to this objective “.

Muñoz considers that language evolves at the same time as human life. Using the masculine as neutral, as the RAE accepts, is “coherent”, but “if society claims that there are girls and boys, you have to adapt, remove internal obstacles and call things by their name, “he exposes.

However, the educator remembers that inclusive language must be taught hand in hand with “transversal elements that must be implicit in democratic societies such as coeducation and equity, equality of opportunity and educational inclusion “, otherwise everything will be” a facade “and the results will be” minimal. “In this sense, he points out that inclusive language is gender equality but also the braille pictograms, for understanding by people with cognitive difficulties, or Sign language.

Muñoz, who uses inclusive language with his students, assures that they “find it natural” to use inclusive language “because they differentiate between boys and girls.” “There is more and more diversity in schools, as the number of people in the world, and we have to respond to them“, he concludes.