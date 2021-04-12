“It is much more subtle and with much more quality”

Carmen Lomana has denounced this Monday in the Public Mirror program that whenever sexuality is discussed, young couples are shown and has promoted a campaign that claims sexuality beyond 60. It is intended to break the myths that circulate about sex in the elderly.

The collaborator explained that when she types in Google “passionate couple”, no older couple appears. “There is an invisibility from fifty-something, sixty, seventy … But come on, it’s when the sex is better”, has commented the socialite. “Oh, yes? Tell me that,” replied Susanna Griso. “You’ll see it as you get older,” Lomana replied.

The gathering has explained that sometimes “the problem is that if you have been with the same partner for a long time” the passion decreases, but that it is not a question of age but rather that “you are bored”. “You know more about your body, you know what you like and what you don’t and what the other likes”, Lomana added. The collaborator explained that the key is in communication, and has ensured that when you are young, everything is done more quickly.

“When you are young there is an urgency, you have all your hormones attacked. Then, it is a much more subtle thing, with much more quality even though there is not so much quantity “, has defended the collaborator. Likewise, the socialite has explained that it has carried out a survey on Instagram and 89% of users have assured that there is passion after 60 years.