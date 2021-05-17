“It is incredible to have the trophy of Rome 10 times”

Rafa Nadal at the 2021 Rome Masters 1000 / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was exultant at winning the 1000 Masters in Rome trophy ten times. The Spaniard thus equals the 36 TMS of Novak Djokovic for a total of 88 tournaments won.

Victory. “It is something incredible to have 10 times the trophy of Rome in my hands. I have had a complete tournament and I am very happy. It is true that I have suffered and at the same time I have been lucky, especially saving the two match points against Shapovalov ”.

Sensations “I remember the 2005 final against Guillermo Coria, which lasted 5 hours. After winning 10 times at Roland Garros, Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​I also wanted to win 10 times here ”.

Summary Nadal vs Djokovic final Rome 2021

Rivalry with Djokovic. “It was an honor to play with him again.”

Right, the key. “I think the last two weeks I have been improving and it has been one of the keys to the final. On the ground it is a very important blow ”.

Second set. “These games have everything and you are going to suffer. I didn’t take advantage of my options at the beginning and then I lost concentration a bit. I think I played the third set better than the first. I want to win all the tournaments that I play and Rome is one of my favorites ”.

Pressure. “I know how to handle pressure because I’ve been handling it for 18 years”

Drop. “It’s dangerous, the other day I almost had a major injury. It has happened to me three times this week. The line was higher than the track and it could have hurt me. I was lucky to throw the racket and be able to support with my hands. The problem is that the lines are made of plastic and they move ”.

Roland Garros. “Paris is the most important place in my career. I’ll have a couple of days off and work on things that I think I can do better. I also need to relax on a mental level. Winning always gives you an extra and the main thing is that I take a very important title. With my victory here my gravel tour improves ”.

2-2 and break point against. “It was decisive because then I made the break with the wind in favor.”

Win the great rival. “I do not know if he will have influence in the face of Roland Garros. All I know is that I have won one of the most important tournaments in the history of our sport. I can’t just think of four tournaments a year, it would be frustrating. There are more things. It is obviously better to arrive at Roland Garros with this title under your arm ”.