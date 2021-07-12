“It is incredible to be the first Spanish to win here”

07/11/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

Ane Mintegi, who won the junior title at Wimbledon this Sunday, said that for her it is very “special” and “incredible” to be the first Spanish to win the tournament.

Mintegi, 17, from Idiazábal, rallied a set against Germany’s Nastasja Schunk to win her first junior Grand Slam and improve the result of Magüi Serna, who lost the Wimbledon final in 1996.

“For me this is very special. Being the first girl in Spain to win Wimbledon … I’m very happy and it’s incredible”said the Gipuzkoan at a press conference.

“In the first set I was a little nervous, but little by little, as the end of the set approached, the nerves went away and I started to play better. I think the best thing I had today on the court was my mentality, because I played all the points concentrated “, he stressed.

“She played very well, especially in the first set, which was incredible. I can’t say more. She played a great first set. Then in the second I served better and in the third I already played much better,” he added.

During the meeting it was possible to see how Victoria Jiménez, the number one in the junior world and who paired with her in doubles, was cheering her on.

“She is my friend. Last year we also played together in Australia and many other tournaments. For me it is special to have someone who supports me like her,” he said.