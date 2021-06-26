“It is incredible that Carla Suárez has returned”

06/26/2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

.

The australian Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, said that it is incredible that Carla Suárez, his rival in the first round at Wimbledon, has returned to the circuit after overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Canary Islands, who returned to compete at the last Roland Garros after more than a year away, will face Barty in the match that will open the center court for the women’s team, after the defending champion, Simona halep, will get out of the tournament.

“It is an opportunity that very few people have, to open the center court. I am very proud to have this honor,” said the Australian at a press conference.

“It’s incredible that Carla has come back. It was exciting for the whole circuit that he could come back, he has great character and great resilience. It has been at the highest level for many years. It will be very good to open center court against her. I’m going to have to be at my highest level against her. Seeing her doing what she loves is wonderful, “he said.

On the possibility of returning to Wimbledon after two years, Barty He noted that it is appreciated “as soon as you cross the club’s doors.”

“It’s a feeling that can’t be taken for granted. It’s special to be able to come back here and learn more about these tracks.”