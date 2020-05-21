The seriousness of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus in Brazil became more evident when the country first crossed, on Tuesday (19/05), the barrier of a thousand deaths by covid-19 recorded in 24 hours, according to official data.

Bolsonaro faces ‘perfect storm’ in Brazil, says political scientist

Brazil is the third country in the world with the most detected cases of coronavirus (271,885), after the United States and Russia, and the sixth in number of deaths associated with the pandemic, with 17,983 until Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The scarcity of tests to detect infections, however, reinforces the suspicion that the actual number of victims is considerably higher than official statistics show.

The scenario would be enough to cause difficulties for President Jair Bolsonaro, who insists on minimizing the threat of the disease. But Brazil is also a special case because, simultaneously with the health crisis, it is going through a serious political and economic crisis, warns the historian and political scientist José Murilo de Carvalho.

“It’s a perfect storm,” says Carvalho, a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, in an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, in a telephone interview from his home in Rio de Janeiro.

The intellectual warns that it seems increasingly difficult for Bolsonaro – who took office in January 2019 with an anti-system, militaristic and far-right speech – to end his four-year presidential term.

See the main parts of the interview.

BBC – The political crisis in Brazil is not new: it can be said that began in 2014 with the corruption scandal at Petrobras. Has the situation worsened during the Bolsonaro government, amid the pandemic?

José Murilo de Carvalho – In fact, the crisis has already started in the first government of President Dilma Rousseff.

It was an economic crisis that turned into a political crisis. The crisis continues and worsened in the midst of the pandemic. I am 80 years old and since the re-democratization we have never been in such a critical situation.

José Murilo de Carvalho is a member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences

And, mainly, without much prospect of improvement, due to this combination of several crises.

I am very pessimistic about the situation in the country.

BBC – Other world leaders have been criticized for dealing with the coronavirus crisis, starting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. What makes Bolsonaro’s case special?

Oak – If we look at the other presidents or prime ministers, the image of many, even in Latin America, improved after they faced the problem.

I think Bolsonaro is an exception in Latin America: his image has worsened rather than improved. All of our neighbors are concerned about Brazil. And I think the country’s international image, thanks to the president, has worsened a lot in this almost servile view of Trump and a policy towards China that is suicidal from an economic point of view.

Therefore, not only internally but also externally, the Brazilian situation is exceptional, to be worse than in other countries.

BBC – Did Bolsonaro himself dig this situation? How difficult will it be for him to get out of the crisis?

Oak – Bolsonaro was a controversial figure from the beginning. Personally, he thought he might have time. A political campaign is one thing. Once elected, he can change his position to adapt to the circumstances of the government.

More than a year after taking office, Bolsonaro shows that he remains in the same position at the time of the election. As a result, the policy was totally disastrous in several areas.

The main areas of the disaster are foreign relations themselves, with a totally obscurantist minister, education, with an even worse minister, who doesn’t even know how to write Portuguese correctly, and the environment.

I thought this was the weakest tripod in the government. But now, with the political response to the epidemic, we have four problems.

With the health system collapsed in some cities, the death toll in Brazil approaches 20 thousand

The only thing that recently showed any improvement in the government’s image was the decision to grant a kind of extra salary of 600 reais to the poorest population. Other than that, the president may not reach 30% support among the population. It is a very negative situation.

Those who react most to this scenario are the most educated strata of the population. But unemployment also deeply affects the poorest. So, what is currently being asked in Brazil is whether or not it is time to start an impeachment process.

BBC – What is your answer to that question?

Oak – In the case of Dilma Rousseff, there was a big debate about whether that was an impeachment or a political coup.

At the time, it became clear to me that the process was not made out of the law, impeachment is a judgment at the same time in court and politics. This is in the legislation itself. It is clear that presidents who do not have support in Congress are victims of impeachment, while the others are not.

There were (proposals for) impeachment proceedings against Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula and Temer; none of these processes went ahead because they had a solid parliamentary base. Dilma didn’t have it, neither did Collor, and now Bolsonaro doesn’t.

I think what is missing at the moment is that, due to the pandemic, there is no major movement on the streets, something that deputies and senators take into account when voting for an impeachment. In that sense, there is a hesitation of several people.

I think it is a correct position. The situation still needs to mature a little, because overturning an impeachment process would strengthen the president.

‘It is clear that presidents who do not have support in Congress are victims of impeachment, while the others are not,’ says Carvalho

But I think that without change, it will be difficult for the president to complete his term. The presence of the military in the government does not mean that the Armed Forces are governing. But the position of these soldiers in the government is becoming increasingly uncomfortable, because the failure of the government with the presence of several generals is reflected in the image of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces, the Army, always uses two arguments: that the Constitution gives the Armed Forces, say, the task of ensuring the harmony of powers – which means that the Constitution gives them a political role and, sometimes, the people they forget it.

And also that the image of the Armed Forces among the general population is very good. Among the educated middle class, there is clear opposition to the military presence, but the majority of the population supports it. So there is a complicated game of chess.

BBC – Are the Armed Forces the most important support that the Bolsonaro government has today?

Oak – No, it still has the support of a fanatical electorate, but today, according to opinion polls, it means 30 and a few percent of the population.

The presence of the military in the government somehow gives the endorsement of the Armed Forces. But the situation of these military personnel is becoming increasingly uncomfortable. I distinguish the presence of the military in the government and in the military corporation. The poor performance of the government may be reflected in the military establishment. And that, for the military corporation, is not a good thing.

Therefore, there is a tension between the fact that there are military personnel in the government and that it is not an armed forces government. But it is a situation in which the borders are very thin. This is another factor to be taken into account in an eventual situation that can lead to an impeachment process.

There are also several requests for Bolsonaro’s resignation. He certainly won’t do that. But the fact that there is a general as vice president is also for the Armed Forces a kind of guarantee that the opposition will not return to power if Bolsonaro leaves.

Despite the strong presence of the military in government, Carvalho believes that the military would not accept an instrument for a possible coup

BBC – Bolsonaro himself participated in recent demonstrations in favor of a military coup. What do you think the Brazilian Armed Forces can do if the president continues with that attitude?

Oak – The army commander responded by saying that the armed forces would not be the instrument of any coup. I think that the possibility of this happening is not very great. The Armed Forces will not be involved in anything that means a breach of constitutional rules, unless there are major demonstrations in the country.

But political demonstrations are now small.

Therefore, and this is an optimistic position, I see the possibility of the military establishment support a breach of constitutional rules.

BBC – But do you consider that Bolsonaro’s situation is delicate and that he risks not ending his term if the crisis continues?

Oak – Definitely. It is very fragile and there is no sign that he intends to change his behavior.

Since the beginning, he has been primarily concerned with re-election. That is why its policy is contrary to what the World Health Organization recommends in relation to the treatment of the epidemic: because it has serious consequences for the economy, as in all countries.

And here, following Trump, he goes against the recommendations of doctors and his own ministers: he has already lost two ministers of health because he is in conflict with them, due to measures that the WHO and all the governors here in Brazil follow.

He is antagonizing the governors, with the health system, with science … This puts him in a very fragile situation at the moment and nobody can predict when this crisis will end. I think it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine him coming to the end of his term, which still has two and a half years.

For political scientist, Moro’s resignation exposes government weakness

BBC – The question is whether Bolsonaro is the pivot of the Brazilian political crisis or a consequence of it …

Oak – He was elected by two groups of people: those who supported him, who in the election were perhaps 35% of the population, and people who voted for him to prevent the Labor Party candidate from winning.

With his performance in the first year, people who voted to prevent the PT candidate are withdrawing their support, which is now about 30%. And he is losing out on health policy.

In this sense, the fragility of his government is very great.

The Minister of Justice, who was much more popular than he was in government, (ex-judge Sergio) Moro, came under pressure from the president regarding his children’s investigations. This for a president who had morality as a pillar of his campaign is also very debilitating.

He no longer has the image he gave of someone who wants to fight corruption. Now, only the most fanatical believe it.

