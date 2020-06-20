The president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), Daniel Pelegrina, adheres to and will participate in the « flag » called in defense of private property, amid the conflict that has been unleashed by the government’s decision to intervene and expropriate the Vicentin company.

« The flag is not only for the Vicentín case. Here there are people who see a violation of freedoms and property rights. There are also people who do not belong to the agricultural sector, but they see that their rights principles are threatened. It is a general reaction in favor of the values ​​of the Nation and the Republic, « said the agricultural leader.

And he added: “There is also a rejection of the abuse of power and the advance of the public sector over the private one. There are municipalities that try to subjugate the private with taxes. Not only will producers be on the march, commerce, industry, services, professionals, among other sectors, will be added. The path must be different to build a Republic, it is respect for institutional liberties and respect for the role of each of the powers. «

The mobilization will begin at 16. According to what this medium could know, the epicenter of it will be the city of Avellaneda, where the Vicentin company is located, but almost 70 districts of the country will be added, located in the provinces of Santa Fe, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Chaco, Corrientes , Entre Ríos, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán, Salta, Mendoza, San Juan and La Pampa, among others. Federal Capital will have its mobilization in the Buenos Aires Obelisk.

The great mobilization of the agricultural sector, against the government’s advance on private property, began this morning in Sinsacate, Córdoba province., where self-convened citizens and producers gathered at the access roundabout to the town.

From that place they will circulate along Route 9 towards the center of Jesús María and the tour will end in the La Florida neighborhood. The slogan of the protest is, « in defense of individual rights and the division of powers. »

Speaking to the Córdoba media, Gustavo Ilari, a self-convened producer, noted: “Defending the clear rules of the game is something that worries us. We know that there are many indebted companies in dollars and the situation of Vicentin can be repeated in our province ”.

Norberto Gallino, another self-convened producer, commented: “Justice is what must resolve the Vicentin case. And if someone wants to manipulate reality with last minute decisions from the Court, we understand that the way out is with the participation of the institutions consecrated by the Republic ”.

The opinion of the opposition

The national deputy for Together Change, Lucila Lehmann, will participate in the flag by attending the Plaza 25 de Mayo, in the city of Santa Fe. “In my country, private property is respected. Each one owns what he produces and creates. And if someone is wrong, they answer to Justice. In my Argentina, no president on duty can take from anyone what belongs to him, ”he assured.

In addition, he maintained: “Vicentin is not about Vicentin, it is about Argentina. That land that gives the opportunity to undertake and generate employment. On Flag Day, we are going to reaffirm the inalienable right to life, property and freedom. That only a body of Justice can determine and measure the conduct of each one. And to repudiate in a more absolute way the attempt that the Executive Power snatches the assets of absolutely no one. ”