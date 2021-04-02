It is impossible to stand on Jupiter and it is not because of gravity

The Moon and Mars are places where we could live; With the help of science and technology, but we could. However, the planet Jupiter is one of the gas giants that we have in the solar system. Does this mean that we could not stand on Jupiter?

Let’s talk about Jupiter, what its surface is like. And this is a giant ocean of liquid metallic hydrogen which, due to atmospheric pressure, is highly compressed. This metallic hydrogen, they point out from IFLScience, behaves like mercury. Although the biggest difference between the two is its density, this hydrogen has 60% the density of water. This data is important, so we have to take it into account to understand a little more about the interior of Jupiter.

The interior of Jupiter

Beyond extreme conditions like gravity, atmospheric pressure, high temperatures and winds, which we will talk about later; the main problem is another. And it is that probably you would have to sink tens of thousands of kilometers before finding a rocky area to stand up. In fact, if we don’t find any before, the rocky zone that we know is the one that separates the liquid metallic hydrogen from the planet’s core. And it seems that this great ocean of hydrogen is the candidate to be the “Largest ocean in our solar system”.

Although, most likely, it is that we were not even able to get a little deeper into Jupiter, since its density is higher than that of water. If already when we get into the water we begin to feel the pressure it exerts on us and, for example, our ears hurt, on this gas planet that feeling would be much greater. Almost like having 130,000 cars on every inch of your body, according to NASA.

POT

This is the planet

One of the main Jupiter characteristics they are its opaque clouds, it is impossible to look through them. For this reason, missions such as Galileo or Juno have had to approach the gaseous planet so that we can learn more about it and its 79 satellites, among them Europa and Ganymede stand out.

Jupiter, like the rest of the planets in the solar system, also has rotational and translational movements. On itself, Jupiter takes just under 10 hours to go around, while it takes about 11 years and 314 days to circle our Sun.

Furthermore, the gas giant’s atmosphere is made up mostly of hydrogen and helium. In fact, as you go down and there is more pressure, goes from gaseous hydrogen to liquid metallic hydrogen, so the boundary between the atmosphere and the liquid surface is unclear. On the other hand, it is also important to note that Jupiter is a very hot planet and reaches 630 ° C, although it decreases as you enter it.

Jupiter has several layers of clouds preventing our visibility. There is a first layer of ammonia clouds with winds over 100 kilometers / hour, perhaps water clouds and other atmospheric phenomena that the Juno mission is trying to clarify little by little. In fact, this mission recently revealed to us the dark mysteries of the auroras of dawn. Since Galileo could not do much work, since when the pressure of 23 atmospheres and the temperature of 153 ° C entered the planet it turned out a deadly combination for our satellite.

Rocky and gaseous planets

In the solar system there are four gaseous and four rocky planets, we also have dwarf planets like Pluto

In our solar system we have several rocky planets. Namely: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. Then come the gaseous Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus which, despite being composed mostly of fluids, can have a rocky or metallic core. We also have dwarf planets, similar to rocky ones, but which cannot be classified in the same way. Pluto, Ceres or Eris enter this last group.

Therefore, standing on Jupiter would not only be very difficult but also very painful. For this reason, although we collect data on gaseous planets, They are not so much talked about as options for people to visit. As it happens with Mars, which being a rocky planet is much easier to explore. In fact, several missions in search of life are already there right now, such as Perseverance and its Ingenuity helicopter, but also others that study the atmosphere of the neighboring planet. Definitely, dreaming of setting foot on Jupiter is much more difficult than doing it with Mars.

