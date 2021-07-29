it is impossible to be clearer than Siro López when answering

Siro López in ‘La Fábrica’ by Gabriel Rufián. (Photo: The Factory)

Siro López has been this week’s guest of Gabriel Rufián in La Fábrica, the talk show that the ERC politician has on YouTube.

The sports journalist and the deputy have talked about sports news, marked by the famous Florentino Pérez audios published by El Confidencial a few weeks ago.

In each program, Rufián makes his interviewee choose between two people from different backgrounds. On this occasion, the politician has made Siro López wet about politics but in his own way: Who do you prefer as brother-in-law or sister-in-law, the president of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijoó, or the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso?

And López could not be clearer: “As a brother-in-law I prefer to have Feijóo. Ayuso would try to separate me as quickly as possible so that she would not be my sister-in-law. So … ”.

He has also made other curious choices. Regarding whether he prefers Íñigo Errejón or Irene Montero to play a pachanga, López has also been clear: ”Íñigo man. I do not have any doubt. I have no further doubt. But even, in addition to not playing a pachanga, also with Íñigo ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE