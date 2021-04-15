“It is important to report racism, otherwise people think it is normal”

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Liliam thuram, former footballer among other FC Barcelona clubs and world champion with France in 1998, considers that “it is very important to denounce” the problems of racism in football because if you do not do it, the message is transmitted to the viewers that “it is something normal”.

“On the subject of racism there are people who are in a certain neutrality when neutrality does not exist. If you do not denounce racism it means that you keep society as it is and accept it”, Thuram pointed out during the online seminar “Preventing racism in sport / Promoting inclusion through sport” organized by the Bilbao city council.

The former player, promoter of the foundation that bears his name in order to promote a non-xenophobic education, recalled that in his time as a player in Italy, at Juventus and Parma, “there were fans who made monkey noises” and he urged his teammates and the club to denounce them publicly.

“Most of the players and the leaders told me ‘nothing happens, it’s not serious.’ They did not realize that they participated in that things did not change. That is why things do not change. Because the people who should fight for to end racism they have the prejudice that nothing happens and it is not serious, “he denounced.

He added that in Spain He found that “calling a black Negro is not racism, it is something cultural.” “But the interesting thing is that the same people do not say ‘eh blanco’. People who must find solutions do not realize that they themselves are loaded with prejudice and do not understand that prejudice because it is cultural, “he explained.

The former basketball player Sitapha Savané also took part in the same seminar, who demanded a “clear and effective protocol” to act on these issues by “governments, federations and professional and amateur leagues.”

Savané remembered the recent case of the Valencia player Mouctar Diakhaby, who denounced racist insults in the match against Cádiz

“First there is a reaction from his teammates who leave and then a situation is created because there is no clear protocol and the player has to make a huge decision at a professional level and scale what is most important, that insult or the objectives of the club, “he explained.

That responsibility “does not have to fall on the player,” said Savané, who regretted that the last protocol in force on this issue is “from 2005”.

“Things have happened since 2005 in this area and an institution as powerful as LaLiga has not given enough importance to racist episodes to update a protocol. Just raising flags saying ‘no to racism’ and then not acting when there is racism is doing politically correct and leave it there, “he said.

“If they had very clear that there is repercussion after this as an important financial sanction, not of 2,000 euros for a club that invoices tens of millions of euros, we would see something different,” he considered.