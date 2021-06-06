It is important to give up spreading false news: Mario Velázquez

MEXICO CITY

The presiding counselor of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City, Mario Velazquez called on political parties, citizens and the general public to “give up spreading false news, do not proselytize against the law, or use strident and excessive language and bear in mind that we are at a time when prudence, responsibility and respect are essential to ensure that this day is exemplary and successful as the electoral processes in our city have always been. “

This was said during the permanent session by the General Council of the IECM and after leading the ceremony to honor the flag on the esplanade, the institute, which began the electoral day in which 13,175 voting booths will be installed in the city. of Mexico and there will be 79 thousand 206 poll workers.

Velázquez also called on citizens to exercise their right to vote and be sure that in all boxes the healthy distance measures will be met, as well as the entire protocol to avoid covid infections.

And during the permanent session of the General Council of the IECM, he asked citizens that “in their social networks they only share the great joy of this great democratic party, act responsibly, be aware that a good part of the normal development of the vote depends on everyone let us respect the law and assume that each person has the right to vote freely. “

For his part, the representative of the PRD in the IECM, Pablo Lezama, explained to the General Council of the IECM “we arrived at this election with a very clear and cynical intervention of the three levels of government in the electoral process, the president of the republic even He has the luxury of saying yes he broke the law and he doesn’t care, we have a very distorted way of understanding democracy. “

And he asserted that “the head of government intervenes by cutting the budget of institutions such as the IECM and having the sword of Damocles over this institute, by cutting the resources necessary for this election: she is even putting the labor rights of hundreds of people at risk. ..we also have the intervention of the mayors to try to manipulate the vote “.

And he denounced that according to the Code of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, the electoral propaganda must be withdrawn after the elections, but in this process 2021 the withdrawal of the propaganda was ordered 3 days ago “and a massive withdrawal of the propaganda began Of opposition, in particular that of Va por la Ciudad de México -integrated by PAN, PRI and PRD-, it seems to me that the opportunity was given for the mayors to violate the principle of partiality. “

Lezama asked the IECM to “conduct tours to identify where was this propaganda withdrawn?”

For her part, Araceli Rojas, Morena’s representative before the IECM, called for “an electoral day in which the law of citizen participation is guaranteed and free voting is guaranteed in each polling place … we are facing a more demanding citizenry that is empowered by arbitrariness … welcome criticism “.

and it became known that in Mexico City 13,175 voting booths will be installed and there will be 79,206 poll workers.

