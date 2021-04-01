“It is important that the left do not let loose”

The candidate of Podemos to the elections of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, in the presentation of his list. (Photo: UNIDAS PODEMOSUNIDAS PODEMOS / EFE)

Pablo Iglesias presented his candidacy for the May 4 elections by United We Can this Thursday and has used the occasion to send a clear message: the right and the far right cannot be given space and the left must add an alternative, because “they have numbers to win.” Without “aggressiveness” and focusing the campaign on the problems of citizens, he points out.

“You do not have to ask for the vote for a candidacy, you have to ask the people of the neighborhoods to go to vote. Because it cannot be that, once again, the minority that makes noise once again impose its arrogance on the social majority of the Community of Madrid ”, he emphasized.

The presentation of the candidacy of United We Can Community of Madrid was also attended by the third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, and those responsible for the portfolios of Universities, Equality, Consumption and Social Rights, in addition to several secretaries of State, framed in the purple formation.

An act held while the names of the candidacy headed by Iglesias and followed by the state co-spokesperson of the formation, Isa Serra, were officially known; IU leader Vanessa Lillo, anti-eviction activist Alejandra Jacinto and CCOO union member and member of Marea Verde, Agustín Moreno.

Until now, the second vice president of the central government has called not to release “pullitas” against other leftist candidates. For his part, he promises that he will not criticize anyone, “not a word”, because the fights “demobilize”.

Iglesias leads the list, followed by the formation’s state co-spokesperson, Isa Serra; as three the leader of IU, Vanessa Lillo, and in fourth place is the anti-eviction activist Alejandra Jacinto.

In the fifth place is the unionist of Workers’ Commissions and …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.