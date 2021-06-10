“It is important that Mbappé continues at PSG”

06/10/2021

On at 18:20 CEST

Emmanuel macron, President of the French Republic, has gone to Claire Fontaine to greet the national team on the eve of the European Championship, which starts with Turkey-Italy this Friday. Taking advantage of the visit, Macron gave an interview for RMC in which he spoke about the situation of some internationals, such as Mbappé, Lloris or Kanté.

The first issue that the president has addressed is the future of Kylian Mbappé, whose continuity at PSG is still unknown. “PSG is a very big club, which knew how to make Mbappé grow. I think it’s important that you stay both for the club and for the French championship. However, I will never pressure a player to stay in a team. They are very personal choices and I respect them. “

While it is true that Mbappé could end up leaving Ligue 1, Macron takes comfort in the fact that he will be able to continue to enjoy his talent in the French national team. “Mbappé is a young man who arouses the admiration of millions of French people. What impresses, obviously, are his qualities as a footballer. When you see him in a field, you understand that he sees things that others do not see, he is an excellent player. “

The president of the French Republic has not only praised his qualities on the field, he has also highlighted his extra-sporting virtues. “Mbappé shows an unbecoming maturity of his age. He was raised by his father and mother with the values ​​of respect and companionship and always wants to help young people who come from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. He cares about France, and the role he played in encouraging young people to get vaccinated is further proof of this. It is an example for young people, just like Lloris or Kanté“.

To finish, Macron wanted to dedicate a few words of admiration to N’Golo Kanté, winner of the Champions League with Chelsea. “When I look at the path that Kanté has traveled this season, I can’t wait for anything other than the Ballon d’Or. Knock on wood. “