“It is important that fears do not paralyze you”

Cisco Garcia he saw how his life changed completely in 2015. He was snowing with his friends in Austria when a jump fall left him in a wheelchair with a spinal cord injury. After operations and rehabilitation, in July 2016 he entered the saddle tennis circuit.

Now, he’s struggling to be in the next JTokyo Paralympic Games. “A goal that seemed impossible,” says Cisco who is fifth in the Spanish ranking and must move up one place to be in Japan. To achieve this, he has several tournaments ahead of him, with the date of June 8 as a limit, although he acknowledges that “I don’t know if some of them can be played. You can have everything ready, the trips. the hotels and that at the last moment they suspend that tournament ”, says Cisco that like all athletes is affected by the evolution of the coronavirus.

Cisco made a pause in the preparation for these Games and has joined the Cruzcampo Talent, a social platform in which it will accompany other young promises, participants awarded a scholarship by the brewery through its foundation to boost their employability and support the hospitality industry, in a day that mixes sport and nutrition. Thus, in Seville they prepared a menu for those Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“We set the limits for ourselves, it is very important that young people know that we can achieve everything we set out to do and find our talent. Wheelchair tennis has saved my life: at one point life gave me other cards and I decided to play them. Whatever you are, you always have to have goals and fight for them to be happy ”, explained Cisco, who is very clear that“ “It is important to make diversity visible, give voice to it and that fears do not paralyze you. Getting the best out of oneself, drawing on roots, accents, what we carry inside and makes us unique ”.

The cancellation of the Games last year

Cisco Garcia He is vitalistic and optimistic by nature, although he admits that last year he had a slump. “When they announced that the Games were being suspended, I did break down a bit. I had to go to Israel to play a tournament and I thought, why? “, But it was a specific moment and now, my goal is to be in Tokyo”, says Cisco for whom “to be in those Games would be to fulfill the objective, then there, to enjoy ”.

The coronavirus, Like all athletes, it affected him when training. “Until the month of May, I could not be on a track again and I had to train at home,” says Cisco who has Raquel, his wife, his great support and enjoys their 14-month-old son. “We are going for another”, says the tennis player who does not see clear how the Games will be developed due to the coronavirus.

“I believe that all athletes have to be vaccinated because there will be some from countries that will have vaccinated a large population, but others that will not,” says Cisco, who, however, recognizes that “that is what I think, but I also I ask why they have to vaccinate me or another athlete and not a shopkeeper, a waiter, who is in charge of the public. I don’t know … ”, says the tennis player.

Rafael Nadal

Cisco Garcia admits that “I have never been idols, not before not after the accident”, but he does admit that Rafael Nadal is a benchmark. “It seems that it is logical because I am a tennis player, but it was before what happened. I read his book and I really like his way of facing life, sports, triumphs, defeats. When you win, you are not the best and when you lose, you are not the worst ”, says a Cisco García who will continue to fight to be in Tokyo.