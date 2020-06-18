In the image, the President of the United States, Donald Trump. . / Michael Reynolds

The president of United States, Donald Trump called the decision of the Supreme Court to protect the children of immigrants known as « dreamers » as « horrible » and « politically charged » and asked to vote for him in November so you can nominate more judges for that court.

« These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are like shotgun blasts in the face of people who pride themselves on calling themselves Republicans or Conservatives, » Trump wrote on Twitter, in apparent reference to both the this Thursday’s decision on DACA like another one this Monday against job discrimination against homosexuals.

« We need more judges », Trump added, asking to vote for him in November so you can nominate more magistrates of that court. On the contrary, « We will lose our Second Amendment », he said, citing the norm that protects the right of the American people to possess and bear arms.

The highest court is made up of nine members, four of whom are considered progressive.

Trump accused these magistrates of being prejudiced against him. « Do you have the impression that the Supreme Court does not like me? », I ask.

Trump’s anger was unleashed after The highest court decided this Thursday to maintain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program., which protects some from deportation 650,000 undocumented youth known as « dreamers », in an unexpected setback for the American president.

In a adjusted sentence, by 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the Supreme Court concluded that Trump did not follow the mechanisms established in the law when he interrupted the DACA program in 2017, Created in 2012 by former President Barack Obama, it has allowed thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States to work or study as children.

The Court did not enter to assess the legality of DACA, but rejected « the procedure » that the Trump government used when knocking down the program, And he made it clear that the White House can try to interrupt him again if he wants to, but he will likely find it difficult to do so before the November election.

The sentence of this Thursday comes just three days after the landmark ruling of the Supreme Court in favor of the LGBT community (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), by ruling that No one can be discriminated against at work because of their sexual orientation.

Some courts, as well as the government of the republican president, considered that this federal norm applied only to the distinction between men and women and not to sexual minorities. But Trump on Monday deemed the decision « very powerful. »

« They rule and we live with their decision », then said about the high judges.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The US Supreme Court found that young children of immigrants cannot be deported

Dreamers, DACA, and their long wait to get US residency

US Aid for Coronavirus Excludes « Dreamers »