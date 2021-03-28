“It is here like in the last 51 years”

MADRID, 11 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Arena di Verona Foundation has announced the celebration this year of 98th Festival in one season which will have the titles, dates and distributions initially planned, despite the pandemic, and with the Spanish tenor Placido Domingo as one of his bets for 2021.

“Any reflection regarding the teacher Domingo is related to the fact of his presence in our program, as for the last 51 years“, the festival’s mayor, Cecilia Gasdia, explained in statements to Europa Press about whether there had been discussion on the inclusion of the tenor in the program.

Domingo’s performance at the Verona Arena is scheduled for July 30, in a gala in which he will perform several pieces. Another of the stellar confirmations of the festival will be the return of Riccardo Muti, 41 years old after his only appearance on the Arenas podium. In addition to these names, Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann, Roberto Alagna, Lisette Oropesa, Anita Rachvelishvili, Marina Rebeka, Sonya Yoncheva and Francesco Meli will participate.

For the 2021 Festival, the Arena Foundation will continue with its programming “fully respecting security measures“and will sign five new productions”more technological“, in which an important use will be made of video projections.

Federico Sboarina, mayor of Verona, has acknowledged that after “a difficult winter”, the coliseum is now “ready for the season”. All those responsible for the event have been confident that this summer “the scenario will be better” thanks mainly to the vaccination plan.

Despite the closings of the previous year, Stefano Trespidi, one of the artistic directors, has indicated that the financial year of 2021 has closed without losses.