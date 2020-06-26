Mónica Ayos showed how her house was after the earthquake (Video: Instagram) (Infobae)

He doesn’t lose his humor even in the worst moments. So after Mexico recorded an earthquake that reached a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, Monica Ayos He went to his social networks to reassure and entertain his followers as he usually does. « All good. He called Spielberg and said it was a lot …Our bay window facing the garden is gigantic and the glass is specially made for earthquakes, but it still broke. Earthquake + pandemic. I dare not ask. Anything else? And there we already sang: ‘Bingo ‘. Enough 2020, seriously« Wrote the actress next to a video in which she was seen disheveled by the window in question.

The Argentine is based in Mexico City with her husband, Diego Olivera, and her two children, Frederick and Victory, for already a decade. And she is used to tremors at least twice a year. However, in dialogue with TeleshowMonica recognized that the fact of « being in full confinement for the coronavirus and that at the same time the Earth moves is very hard » for anyone’s psyche.

« The damage to the house was minor because it was built and thought for these situations. The windows have special glass and one, in previous earthquakes, threatened to crack its corner. In this, directly, it cracked into three parts. So, surely, they would advise us to change it. On the terrace there is a concrete cairn that cracked and split in the middle. But no more than that ”, Ayos began saying.

Monica has lived in Mexico with her family for ten years (Photo: Instagram @monicaayos)

Monica said that, after more than three months of confinement, the feeling was quite confusing. And he explained that the protocol to follow in a tremor situation, where people must evacuate their homes, is completely opposite to that indicated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been in Mexico for almost ten years and we always knew that we were living with earthquakes. The epicenters are usually on the outskirts of the DF, which is where we live, and we already experience several. It seems strange to think that you get used to the scare, but it ends up being like this. In this case, being more than a hundred days in quarantine for a pandemic, it turned out to be a little bit happy. And at one point it even seemed to us that what was happening was out of reality … It was already a lot! ”Monica explained,

And then he added: “This is the one that today is the turn of countries with these characteristics and there is no other way to go through it as calmly as possible. At the moment the seismic alarm went off we were talking with our daughter Victoria, about her high school, which subject to change would start in September and is not yet decided where. We were talking about the possibilities of the home school extension and she alerted us to the alarm. We heard it too, but it sounded so low that it made us hesitate, until we felt dizzy. ”

It was then that Monica, her husband and daughter were forced to leave their home. ”We saw an American blind that we have in the kitchen move from one side to the other, not to mention the lamps hanging on the ceiling … Luckily it didn’t last long and, on the sidewalks, all the people were there. Obviously, we had to be aware of the healthy distance situation and the coronavirus protocol that we have been respecting for months. It was a really strong combo of situations«

Meanwhile, the actress’s eldest son, who became independent a few years ago but lives relatively close to his mother, hardly noticed the earthquake. « Federico told us that he was sleeping and did not feel it. He checked his house and there was no damage. Likewise, we made a video call and it was reassuring to know that the whole family was fine, « confessed Monica.

It should be remembered that, before the pandemic was declared, Ayos had confessed his desire to return to Argentina for a time. However, with the advance of the coronavirus, she was forced to go through quarantine in her Mexican home, where she had to live this situation. But he assured that he tried to cope with the moment « as calmly as possible », as to take « the correct measures without being confused ».

