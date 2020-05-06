The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal remains little optimistic regarding the return of the competition, Once the coronavirus crisis allows it, but it does take better day by day, now with the possibility of training outside the home, and watching games on television, even if it is difficult to enjoy without being analyzed.

05/06/2020 at 19:59

CEST

SPORT.es

“At the moment I do not know when we will compete, I see an uncertain and far future when it comes to resuming competition. We have been all this time, getting better, it was a very radical change, with very bad news, but with the days getting better“he said this Wednesday in an interview with Teledeporte, collected by Europa Press.

Nadal positively appreciated being able to train and did not want to look at the long term. “Doing my work at home and now until recently we have been able to train again. I am not thinking all day ‘now I would be in Barcelona, ​​Madrid or Montecarlo’. The important thing now is to recover our way of life and then there will be a lot of work to recover the activity in each sector“, said.

The 19 ‘big’ champion reviewed the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open, which was later broadcast on the same channel, in a season of watching old games on TV. “I’ve been watching a lot of games. It is always beautiful, from the outside I see it more difficult than from the inside. From outside I enjoy tennis, I value things, although it costs me a bit to look at myself without analyzing myself, just enjoying“he commented.

About the Madrid tournament he recalled that he had a complicated debut. “The first match was key. I had a very difficult opponent (Fognini), you had to pass that game, “he said. Then he signed two” big games “against Goffin and Djokovic to reach the final against Dominic Thiem.

“Of the match with Thiem I especially remember the ‘tie-break’ of the first set, I think it gave me the match. Then you have to win, but it was a very worn set. He had set balls and the tie-break was very difficult, “he said of that final that gave him his fifth title in the Spanish capital.

In addition, the Balearic recalled that that 2017 was a special year, because it came from two “complicated” seasons. “It was a special year for me because I was returning from a long injury and in 2015 perhaps the most difficult year of my career, because without being injured I did not manage to play my best level,” he said.

“In 2017 he had three finals and won Monte Carlo. It was my first title, again on the ground, and winning in Madrid was the climax. It gave me a unique feeling like winning at home that I was missing“he recalled.

