it is good that films like this are not made in Spain

One usually goes to the press passes that are kindly organized by the distributors, as the very attractive of Xtreme (Daniel Benmayor, 2021) in a drive-in movie theater, or to commercial theaters looking to hallucinate with great films, which are so scarce every season. Or, at least, enjoy or entertain yourself with a worthy work, well done, without too noticeable stumbling blocks and that can be confidently recommended. From experience, the limits are intuited, but the predisposition is that we look at it with good eyes from the beginning.

For this reason, we regret to find proposals related to the aforementioned Spanish choreographic action film; that, to the surprise of locals and strangers, was at the top of Netflix’s top. Although it must also be said that, if it had gone unnoticed, we could not raise the timely question of its inconvenience as a matter of cinephile interest.

Not only because the Barcelona Daniel Benmayor has not given foot with ball in any of the four feature films that he has in his cinematographic curriculum, from the arbitrary and chaotic Paintball: Play to survive (2009), through the failed Bruc: The Challenge (2010) and the bland Tracers (2015), a United States production Together with Taylor Lautner as the lead actor, until the unusual Xtremo, despite the certainty of such a statement.

‘Xtremo’ is an anomalous movie

The medullary point of his nonsense is basic, and we find it in the same project idea for this Netflix movie; in the way in which it has been sold as a grateful rarity in the Spanish film industry. And they are not lying at all by presenting it like this. There is no doubt that it is anomalous because only a handful of films have been made about fighting and martial arts; always, low budget and very crappy.

Suffice it to mention Karate against the mafia (Ramón Saldías, 1981), the parodic La sombra del judoka contra el doctor Wong (Jesús Franco, 1985), Implacable Verdict (Mariano Ozores, 1987), the second antecedent with a well-known director after the previous one; The power of revenge (Germán Monzó, 1988), Brutal Kombate (Adrián Cardona, 2002) or the most mentioned, Karate to the death in Torremolinos (Pedro Temboury, 2003).

These terrible works and Xtremo, which may be better than them but not enough to succeed, are strange in a country that has not diversified its generic offer until the last decades and, of course, something minimally similar to John Wick (Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, 2014) or Nobody (Ilya Naishuller, 2021) it puzzles us. And not because there aren’t many specialized fighters a la Teo García in our cinema, that’s for sure.

A story that no one will swallow

The unsolvable problem is that this story of massive lethal criminality of Xtremo there is no one to swallow it here. With the very low rates of deadly violence in Spain, which translate into a civic environment of daily tranquility internalized by viewers, not even remotely credible such a trail of corpses as the custom of criminals or hit and miss; and the incredible absence of a police intervention finishes off the nonsense in the Netflix movie.

The promoters of this production do not understand that the stories of each society are based on their own idiosyncrasies; and that a transplant of the escabechinas with Jean-Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal from Hollywood to Madrid’s Gran Vía or the Ramblas of Barcelona, ​​with multi-homicidal gangsters and their henchmen armed to the teeth, is completely absurd.

Most of the cast can’t get over it

But there are not too many elements to save apart from the above. Yes, the corresponding fight choreographies are fine; the opposite would be the last straw. But andl script of the first-time Iván Ledesma there is no where to take it between the insipid dialogues, the phrases of sugar envelopes, the stomachache topics or the cruelty and the gratuitous discussions.

The planning is mediocre, on the other hand, without incentives; and the most annoying thing is that one does not believe the interpretive work because the actors don’t believe it in Xtremo. Teo García (Blind Justice) will know a lot about handing out tow but he is a horribly hieratic protagonist and does not transmit even Vin Diesel’s constipation, Óscar Jaenada (November) builds a sad cartoon and cannot overcome the calamity or the great Juan Diego ( trip to nowhere).

Óscar Casas (The orphanage), Andrea Duro (The Cathedral of the Sea) and Alberto Jo Lee (Nobody wants the night), with maximum generosity, neither fu nor fa; Y the only ones to which we can not put a single but they are Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Snowfall) and the lavish Luis Zahera (Cell 2011) for his own charisma and steadfast talent. But the two are at the service of the nonsense of Xtremo, a Netflix movie that is not usually made in Spain; and thank goodness that it is so.

