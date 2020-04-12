Vicky Jones, in London, in 2018. / .

Before becoming a cult series, Fleabag was a play written by two friends, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, who talked about two friends who set up a coffee shop. One was the lifeboat of the other. And vice versa. But one of them did a horrible thing and disappeared forever. So the other, let’s call it Fleabag, was stumbling through a London in which one could be the same, but what was the point if she couldn’t share it with the other? Waller-Bridge exalted his friendship with Jones — even physically, Fleabag’s Boo — in the series that he ended up signing and that opened all doors for him. Now Jones returns the ball to him with Run (HBO), a fast-paced anti-romantic comedy starring two exes on the run from their own lives.

The protagonists – some very suitable Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson – agreed, while they were still going out together, that they would leave everything and get on a train if they received a text message from the other with the word run (literally, run). The other, of course, had to answer the same thing. “It was a joke between us, which deep down was always serious. The idea was to make sure we were going to run away if we felt trapped, whether it was in a fucking relationship or a horrible job. We’d write each other run and run away together, ”says Jones. He’s in his apartment in East London, he says. Her voice on the phone sounds happy. Finally fly solo. It is mid-March. The worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

Run is also the story of a friendship, no matter how it looks like a reverse Before Dawn, or slightly punk? “Yes, actually, the two of them have each other mostly as friends. In other words, they went out together, there is something latent there, but they are seen more as a safety net for each other than as anything else, ”he replies. In that sense, the spirit is very grunge, very much from the 90’s. After all, Jones was born in 1978, and he admits that his sentimental education was forged in the decade when friendship was above all else, in the one that the friends did not go to bed, or if there was a choice, a friend was preferred to a lover. “Sure, yes, he has a lot of the 90s, and also what fascinates me the relationships between men and women,” he admits.

“I love how we can get mad in a crazy way and love each other, how some relationships are perfect in an imperfect way. Ruby [Weever] and Billy [Gleeson] They are that kind of couple. Oh, I love romantic comedies. Seriously, they obsess me. Moonlight, for example [el clásico de los ochenta, con Bruce Willis y Cybill Shepherd]. I think I could not avoid that there is a bit of that bastard relationship that the protagonists of Moonlight in Run have. ” Only in his case the nuances are infinite. “Sure, Ruby’s life is complicated. He’s leaving much more than Billy. She herself is a more complex character. His life is full of things he hates but is supposed to like. She has a lot of reflection on being a woman today, ”she says.

Jones quotes Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally) but also Sheila Heti and Chris Krauss — both writers and thinkers, who disarticulate or deactivate the consciousness of the feminine — when he talks about referents. Do you think that Fleabag has somehow marked a before and after in the way the female character is conceived on television? “I don’t know, but I hope he has. I hope you have made clear how contradictory we are, and how complex our psyches are. I do believe that in many ways, Phoebe has gone further than anyone, because she has also exposed herself more than anyone, and she has done it in a special way, she has made the viewer an accomplice, and that is something unique, ”he replies.

And what about the train, that world within the world, as a stage? Because the train is the mode of transportation Ruby and Billy choose to escape, and it doesn’t seem like a casual choice. “It is not. The train seems to me the most romantic vehicle that exists. It is like a relationship. He’s on the move, on the way somewhere, with neither moving. A train, like a relationship, is its own planet, it has its own space and its own time. A parallel universe. Yes, exactly as a relationship, “argues Jones, who believes that deep down it would be healthy if we all had an escape route like this, because” sometimes “, he says,” it is good for us all to think that we can run without looking back ” .

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe