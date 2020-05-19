The PlayStation company praises the services of Microsoft Azure, and expects good progress in the medium and long term.

In May 2019 it was announceda collaboration that caught me by surpriseTo Many People: A Sony Agreement With Microsoft To Drive Cloud Gaming With The Technology OfMicrosoft Azure. The truth is that this movement surprised even within the PlayStation itself, and Xbox people like Phil Spencer were very excited about the possibilities of this agreement. Now, one year after his signing, the Executive Vice PresidentToru KatsumotoHe has taken the opportunity to talk about this collaboration that, according to him,strengthen ties between companies.

On the occasion of Sony’s last corporate strategy meeting (via MSPowerUser), the company manager commented on his agreement with Microsoft and Azure technology: “Microsoft Azure has some splendid cloud technologies, and have given us some explanations[claras]till the date. Each side[del acuerdo]it has its merits and it seems thatour mutual understanding is narrowingafter the talks. “

Kenichiro Yoshida, President of Sony, along with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Apparently,the deal is not limited to streaming gaming technologiesand cloud services, but also to aspects such as “semiconductors, consumer electronics and remote solutions, areas wherewe are making progress with our conversations“Katsumoto explains, although he points out that there is still work to be done together on issues such asserver optimizationand its efficient use in periods with the highest player load.

Despite this, the Sony executivevalues ​​the agreement as positive, and points out that “in the medium to long term, this will bea very strong societyHere, it is especially notable that they talk about “long-term” in a year of transition waiting for PS5, and now that cloud gaming is booming with proposals such as Stadia or Project xCloud from Microsoft itself. And also other services howPlaystation nowthat already offer streaming games, and that has doubled its number of users in a year. We will have to pay attention to what may arise from this collaboration, and also to what Sony itself has in store for us this summer, which promises to show PS5 games shortly.

