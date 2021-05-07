It is forbidden to stumble in Anoeta to stay alive

05/07/2021 at 06:30 CEST

EFE

Real Sociedad have a good opportunity to put pressure on Betis and Villarreal in the fight for fifth place, this Friday against Elche, who need to score to escape the relegation places and relying on himself to achieve permanence.

A local victory would allow the Donostiarras to take a big step to enter the Europa League, although in the last days the team of Imanol AlguaciHe accuses exhaustion, at least in the field of ideas, although the injuries of his best players also take their toll: David Silva, which could go back to the starting eleven, and Mikel Merino, which has no possible substitute.

Silva He already had a few minutes of contact in the defeat in Huesca, but not so the Navarrese midfielder, who probably will not be able to return to the pitch before the end of the season, although the Gipuzkoans recover to Igor Zubeldia Y Asier Illarramendi, which enter the call.

Cristian Portuguese “Portu” Y Adnan Januzaj, in attack, they have been dividing a gap and the Murcian seems more reliable than the Belgian now. Also in defense Jon zaldua could give Andoni Gorosabel a break, much demanded in the last days, just like Nacho monreal, although his substitute Aihen Munoz he is injured.

The results of the Real in the last days have alternated the lime with the sand by adding 4 defeats in 8 games, a balance that puts in doubt the achievement of the European goal with the fifth or sixth place, despite the fact that their rivals also accuse tiredness and irregularity.

Elche, meanwhile, faces the visit to San Sebastián with the need to score and still hurt by the way in which the tie against the leader Atlético de Madrid escaped.

For this reason he intends to break his bad dynamics as a visitor, since he has not won away for more than six months and to do so against an opponent he has never defeated at home in the First division.

His trainer, Fran Scribe, will not be able to count, one more week, with the Colombian side Johan mojica, who is still convalescing from a muscle injury. Your position in the left lane will be covered again by Josema Sanchez.

The one who will be, at least in the call, is the Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, fully recovered from the muscular problems that have had him out of the team during the last month of competition.

The Valencian coach will once again introduce some change in his line-up in the face of the demanding calendar that lies ahead, so it is possible that there will be rotations in various positions.

Josan Ferrandez, on the right band, and Piatti, in the middle point, they can have the option of being starters, as well as Barragan On the side. Nor can we rule out some variation to reinforce the midfield with the presence of Mfulu, a very physical player who arrives with less wear and tear than his teammates at the end of the course.

Probable lineups:

Royal Society: Remiro; Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubimendi, Guevara, Silva; Oyarzabal, Portu and Isak.

Elche: Gazzaniga; Barragán, Diego González, Dani Calvo, Josema; Josan, Marcone, Guti, Fidel; Piatti and Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena

Time: 9:00 p.m.