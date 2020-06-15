Spanish Television returns to bet on ‘Blood ties’. The program that covers the experiences of great family sagas and relevant figures on the Spanish scene will start its third season next Wednesday, June 17 with Boris Izaguirre again at the forefront. Producer and chain have wanted to count on the multifaceted face after he conducted the second edition.

Boris Izaguirre in the presentation of ‘Blood ties’

The ‘Blood ties’ team has presented this third season at a press conference from Prado del Rey, on the set where the debates will be held after the documentary broadcast. However, this time, the dynamics of the program will be somewhat different, since will begin with Izaguirre and collaborators at 10:10 p.m. to warm up and then broadcast the documentary and then give way to debate.

Rocío Carrasco, the most striking signing

« It has maintained good audience data and with this third we want to continue maintaining and adding, since there are people who are wanting to have moments of disconnection and entertainment, « shares Isabel Cacho, current director of TVE. Among the novelties are several signings in the team of collaborators, such as Rocío Carrasco, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Bibiana Fernández yAlaska. Carrasco’s presence has aroused great interest, as it is current due to the participation of Rocío Flores in ‘Survivientes 2020’.

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Boris Izaguirre and Rocío Carrasco in the presentation of ‘Blood ties’

« It was a desire to always have Rocío Carrasco« says Carmen Delgado, director of ‘Lazos de sangre’, who says she gives prestige to the program. » This time we tried again and said he was going to think about it. Then, all the conversations that were made with her were prospering. It gives us prestige because she has lived all the stories in the first person. It is for its own reasons, nothing more«

Boris Izaguirre also wanted to explain about Carrasco’s presence: « Rocío is a person who, due to her life circumstances, has been surrounded by great talents, not only from his parents, but from his parents’ friends« With Rocío we are going to have that closeness, those unique anecdotes. If you want to share those experiences, you can do it here. That is why she wanted to be with us, because she feels safe and confident.«

Focusing on people

In addition to the signings, one of the novelties that this third season brings is that the concept of the family saga is left aside. to go into great personalities, something already started in the previous season. Carmen Sevilla is the protagonist of the first program, which they have agreed is the most emotional of all. But after her will come the reflection of others and others such as Antonia Dell’Atte, Laura Valenzuela, Sara Montiel, Camilo Sesto, Ángel Nieto, José Bono, Tuesday and Thirteen … And some more that at the moment are still working on it.

Carmen Sevilla, protagonist of the return of ‘Blood ties’

Marta Manzano, producer of Tesseo, has thanked the trust placed by the public entity, as well as the common work to carry out this project. « When we sit down to work in October and put several sagas on the table, the team begins to document and work and when we go out to record we are already going with a documentation work. But when we return with all the work we feel even more excited because we see these people, « he explains. Delgado wanted to collect this witness, stating that ‘Blood ties’ is « true ».

« At a time when the truth is very much out of use, when we talk to them and interview them, the truth, the feeling and the heart coexist. In the end we realize that they are high-level characters, but in the end they are people and there comes the humanity of each one and you see how everyone has fought, that there is a lot of work behind them« says the director. » When we finish, we all have the feeling that we have done a real job. «