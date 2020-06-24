The judge Loretta Preska a few days ago it decided that the lawsuit against the Argentine State and YPF for the expropriation of the company will continue to be pursued in the United States and not in the country, as the local defenses intended. This is a trial that, according to specialists, could cost Argentina between USD 3,000 and 12,000 million.

But it is not the only demand that the company whose 51% belongs to the Argentine State has in the United States. There is another cause that had news in these hours, « routine, expected », as defined by the company. This is a much older, intricate and shocking cause of origin if you look at the total amount of the possible claim: $ 14 billion. It’s about the Maxus lawsuit and it is processed in bankruptcy court of the judge Christopher Sontchi in the state of Delaware. The counterparty is another oil company: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy).

Both causes are very different, but they are in a similar instance: the parties must outline what they think is convenient to design what is known as the trial agenda. Thus, the discovery will be configured, with the witnesses and experts that will appear, among other procedural details.

In YPF they assure that this decision of the judge does not affect the substance of the matter and that the novelties are a decision to shape and determine the procedure of the trial. « We were waiting for her. There was a hearing where specific procedural questions were raised that the judge resolved in writing, such as the number of witnesses to join the case, situations that had to do with providing documents, very technical questions. Now both parties have to present to the court a schedule of how the trial continues, appoint witnesses and experts, « say the oil company that presides William Nielsen.

“In October, the request to move the case to a civil court was denied and that, in some way, complicates the issue a little because in these courts the processes tend to be longer. Everything remains in Bankruptcy and there are many creditors hanging around and very interested in this being closed. Now there will be a discovery and the judge ordered that in 30 days the trial agenda be presented« He added Sebastián Marilby Finguru.

YPF bought Maxus in the mid-1990s. Decades earlier, Maxus owned a company called Diamond Shamrock, accused (after the YPF deal) of having contaminated the Passaic River in New Jersey with dioxin, the infamous « agent orange » used in the Vietnam War, in the 50s and 60s.

Later, in 1986, Occidental bought Shamrock from Maxus, and the latter awarded him compensation for any possible environmental liabilities that Shamrock would have caused. That is: Maxus signed a contract that would take care of eventual contamination claims against Shamrock.

YPF stayed with Maxus in an attempt to regionalize, to take advantage of oil and gas assets that the United States had in Bolivia. Three years ago Maxus went bankrupt and his cause went to Delaware. Now Occidental, which faces the trial of the Passaic river, assures that the one who has to take care of everything is YPF, which was owned by Maxus. The local company argues that it does not have to pay anything and that the compensation Maxus gave at the time is not transferable. That is the axis that will be discussed: whether YPF is a sort of Maxus’s alter ego in contamination.

« In the United States, there are no limits to the claims regarding the economic claim and therefore the total calculation amounts to USD 14,000 million. But neither side considers that figure to be plausible. But yes, it is a number that is on the table. Finally, it is the judge who will decide, but we are not jointly and severally responsible for Maxus, ”they argue in the oil tower in Puerto Madero.

« This lawsuit is in its infancy, but it will be a quick trial. In 9 months the discovery could be completed, then the evidence presentation would come to see whether or not there was negligence in Maxus’ finances and whether YPF is responsible for the contamination. Many details remain to be resolved ”, closed Maril.