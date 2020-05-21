Jaume Roures, Managing partner of Mediapro, the audiovisual company in charge of broadcasting the games, believes that the competition will resume in mid-June, but he predicts a time of skinny cows in football.

How does the coronavirus crisis affect Mediapro?

All lines are affected: sport, filming of series and movies, television programs, etc. Everything stopped abruptly and with no prospect of recovering it. We take all kinds of measures: we made an ERTE, with a complement from the house. The managers lowered the salary between 15 and 50 percent, but the first concern has been taking care of people and I think we have done well. We have had people admitted to the ICU, including the death of a very important person in Madrid.

Do you fear for Mediapro’s economic future?

I am not afraid, but the return to normality will not be easy. At the beginning of March we had to stop 46 filming and programs. We have recovered some set programs, but the filming has not yet. Now we hope that football will return in France and Spain, and of course the Champions League.

There has been a lot of talk about testing for soccer players and group training. Do you really believe that the world of football has had a favorable treatment? Is it being a privileged sector?

The issue of testing has to be separated from football: when people were allowed to return to work, we tested our workers because we have to protect them. It is an out of place discussion. That public institutions do not have the resources to do it does not mean that whoever can do it. It must be done, not out of privilege but out of responsibility. I can’t ask my people to go back to work and get infected. Football? Let’s admit that it is a sector where medical services are important, it is logical that they have resources, in general all teams have a very important medical service and it is logical that they can do tests.

Will the League return on June 12?

It is irrelevant whether it is 12 or 19. The important thing is that people’s health is guaranteed.

It will be played almost every day in two or three slots

But those dates are taken for granted: between June 12 and 19.

Yes I think so. There are no major problems with the equipment. The tests went very well, the teams are already training and there should be no impediments. The Bundesliga has already started.

Champions in August, holidays in September and the start of LaLiga in October. Do you consider that calendar valid?

Finishing the League will be relatively easy. Playing eleven days in a month and a half is feasible. The Champions League is different because it involves travel between countries and logistics is more complicated. But we are talking three months from now. Four and a half days remain in the Champions League, there are not so many games. We will see what doors are opening, but we all expect that the 2020-21 League could start at the end of September.

What about match times? Will it be played at 19, 21 and 23 hours?

Various scenarios are contemplated. It all depends on the logistics and travel of the teams. It will be played almost every day, yes, in two or three slots. I do not think it is difficult to balance the calendar: there are eleven days in two months. In the hours, you must also take into account the public that does not live in Spain. I think the weekend games will continue more or less at the usual times.

It is said that football without an audience is not football, but in reality, everything is different. Now it’s time to live with this situation

What did you think of the return of the Bundesliga, with matches without an audience?

I was surprised that the Germans did not contribute anything to the broadcast of the matches. We are working on ambient sound because we have recorded it for years. We also work on the virtualization of the stands. It doesn’t make sense that in the 21st century you only see cement. What we saw in the Bundesliga encourages us to continue working on that path. It will be artificial, but if we watch a Getafe match, we will hear the Getafe people; the sound will be real.

They will try to improve the Bundesliga experience.

I hope that the Bundesliga can also take this step. It is said that football without an audience is not football, but in reality, everything is different. Now it’s time to live with this situation.

When do you think people will be able to return to the stadiums, even with limited capacity?

Until there is a vaccine it will be difficult. I see it dangerous. And of course, who do you let in. How do you choose 20,000 people to enter the Bernabéu or the Camp Nou? It can cause a lot of problems. As long as there is no vaccine, we cannot expose people to infection.

Have you already quantified the impact of the crisis on football?

From the point of view of television, 7,000 million euros can be lost at European level. In Spain a loss of about 600 million is calculated. There is also the money that has already been lost and that is irrecoverable: ticket sales, sponsorships and advertising, T-shirts, museums, etc. And it must be taken into account that in the immediate future there will be less income. The world of football is very affected and that will make you have to tighten your belt. The positive part is that there will be no more barbarities in the signings.

Skinny cows come in the world of football

How much have Barça and Real Madrid lost in this crisis?

In the case of Barça there is talk of a loss of 140 million. It is very feasible. The big clubs are the most affected because they are the ones with the highest income for concepts other than television: museums, tickets, T-shirts, etc. Skinny cows are coming.

