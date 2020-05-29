You have asked us through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) for an alleged stabbing in the Moratalaz neighborhood on May 20 during a rally against the Government for its management of the coronavirus crisis. It’s false. Emergencies Madrid and the National Police confirm that the only attention that SAMUR had was to a slightly wounded man with contusions to the head. As reported by a district youth assembly, there was also another wounded, but not by a knife.

At least two media outlets claimed that a man had been stabbed during clashes in Moratalaz. This version was supported by videos and photos from that day. After the events, a tweet by the National Police deputy inspector Alfredo Perdiguero also became viral, in which he claimed that a man had been stabbed “by an antifascist.” However, the next day he posted another tweet correcting the previous one. “He was not stabbed, he was hit with an unknown object on the head, which produced the blood,” he said.

The events occurred around 9:20 p.m. at number 181 Avenida de Moratalaz, where the pan was being carried out. Since Madrid emergencies, indicate that the Samur’s only attention was to a 34-year-old man with slight bruise on the head. The man, who was injured, was transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, condemned this Thursday the violence during the protest in Moratalaz, according to Europa Press and can be read in a tweet by the politician himself. The National Police investigates what happened to try to determine the circumstances in which the incident has occurred although from the press office they confirm the version of the Samur: “There was no one wounded by a knife.”

Fourteenth District, a youth assembly in the Moratalaz district that in its description on Twitter puts “making neighborhood against capitalism, patriarchy, fascism and racism”, published a statement the following day at nine in the morning.

Regarding what happened yesterday in Moratalaz 👇

If the extremes meet, why do some of us fight for public health and accessible to all people, while others beat pots for private health, leaving migrants or people without resources? # MenosCacerolasMásSanidad pic.twitter.com/dS3QUu8riI – Moratalaz, D-14. (@CatorceDistrict) May 21, 2020

In the document, they deny that there has been a stabbing and assure that “the concentration proceeded with complete calm and normality until a man who was participating in the pan attacked a comrade, leaving him wounded.” In the statement, they mention that this second wounded man “has had to receive stitches and has a broken nasal septum.”

