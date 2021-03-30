It is estimated that half of the DGT fines with incorrect

Much has been made of tax collection effort by the General Directorate of Traffic, and that its only objective is to generate a wealthy source of income for the state coffers based on fines not always imposed consistently. It is a sensitive issue, and personally I would like to think that the body led by Pere Navarro ensures our safety. However, be that as it may, according to AEA (Associated European Motorists) 50% of the fines appealed before the courts end up being annulled, totally or partially, which is somewhat “anecdotal”.

Not all fines end up being appealed: welcome “prompt payment”

This statement is based on data from the AEA, in which, Of the 14,804 appeals submitted to the courts between 2017 and 2020, 49% had a positive result for their clients., totally or partially annulling the sanction imposed, and even forcing the DGT to pay court costs, which amount to about € 400. In fact, we are facing a growing trend of these “undue fines”, because in the period corresponding to the years 2011 and 2016 this nullity rate was 35.36%.

However, at this point, it is necessary to take into account two important factors that can tip the balance towards the tax collection effort, or towards ensuring our security. On the one hand, the AEA talks about annulments on appealed fines, which has a double reading, since not all sanctions are appealed, which opens the possibility of more undue sanctions, but we must not lose sight of the fact that When a fine is appealed it is because there is a very considerable certainty of winning that resource, and therefore, we start from a dubious sanction, so it is normal that a large part of them end up being annulled.

On the other hand, we could not forget the always controversial discount for prompt payment, which, with the reform of the Road Safety Law in 2009, went from 30% to 50%, a very juicy reduction that is applied if the penalty is paid within the first 20 calendar days after notification and the right to appeal is not exercised accepting the guilt of the facts. This creates an ideal climate for drivers to “assume and pay without thinking”, especially in the case of small penalties. Again, according to the AEA itself, 64% of drivers prefer to pay at a discount and avoid the bureaucracy of resorting to a fine that they consider unfair from the start.

Where is the ethical and the moral?

In Diariomotor we have told you on many occasions curious cases in which a fine has been annulled, in addition to publishing several guides to appeal a parking fine or appeal a traffic fine. So, sooner or later, all these cancellations can be classified into two large groups. The first of them is given when the action never took place (for example, when the margin of error of a radar is not applied correctly), and the second of them, when despite taking place the wrongful action, the fine does not comply with current legislation (for example, a camera that captures us without a belt with a defective shape).

In both cases we are talking about an undue fine by the DGT, but is it ensuring our safety in the second case? Is it ethical or moral that we appeal a fine for an incorrect action that we have committed with the help of a legal trick? Is it fair that we ask the DGT for honesty and morality if we have previously filed that appeal?

These are questions that everyone has to answer and formulate their opinion, as well as whether half of those fines are incorrect or correct, something that ultimately we will never know for sure.

Related articles about fines in Diariomotor:

– The DGT and the always controversial discount for prompt payment of traffic fines: what it is and how to request it

– How to appeal a traffic fine: deadlines and what to argue in the appeal

– How to appeal parking tickets: the 7 winning arguments

– What is the true margin of error for speed cameras?

Source: AEA