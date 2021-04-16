“It is easier to play being in the semis of Champions”

04/16/2021 at 3:25 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola He appeared at a press conference, days after confirming his pass to the Champions League semi-finals. This weekend Manchester City has another game of everything and nothing. Face Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finals, in what will be a reunion between Tuchel and Pep. In the press room, the Catlán spoke about the move to the semis, the role of Tuchel, and the evolution of De Bruyne and Foden.

The classification of the Champions

“Everyone is a little tired, but it’s okay. Tired but with a good atmosphere in the dressing room & rdquor;

“We know how difficult it is to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, which is why we are so happy. We would have loved to get it years before, but every year we have tried everything & rdquor;

“It is much easier to play this game having won in the Champions League. We would like to have one more day of rest, of course, but it is what it is & rdquor;

Tomas Tuchel and Chelsea

“Tuchel knows how I admire him and what a good coach I know he is. I’ve known him since he was in Mainz. Both there and at BVB he played the way he wants his teams. He came to midseason here, but he knew he would do a good job & rdquor;

“Lampard did an incredible job when he couldn’t sign anyone and still qualified the team for the Champions League. I admire both of them, as a person and as coaches & rdquor;

De Bruyne

“It comes at a good time. He was excellent against Leicester, then he did not play against Leeds to give everyone minutes, but in Dortmund he was very good again. You are prepared to arrive in the best physical and mental conditions & rdquor;

“His renewal is not only good for him, but for the club and for everyone & rdquor;

Foden development

“It is not about the expectations we have of him, it is because of what he has shown on the field. Footballers have to prove it every day, and Foden is doing it & rdquor;

“Foden will continue to be on the field depending on his performances, not on what he has done so far & rdquor;