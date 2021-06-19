“It is difficult to summarize 10 years of misery”; former student raises her voice

MEXICO CITY.

Evelyn Camille grew up far from her family, unable to wear the typical clothes of her community, amid mistreatment by those who had to take care of her. For ten years, she was a student at the Kamloops Indian boarding school for indigenous children in Canada.

There, last May, the remains of 215 children were found in a mass grave.

When you enrolled in school, a cattle truck would come to pick you up, they would groom you and bathe you in oil, that was just the beginning ”, he told Excelsior.

After that, Camille was held incommunicado, lost contact with her family and was the victim, along with her colleagues, of inappropriate touching.

The nuns woke us up in very rude ways, they came to see who had wet the bed, often with inappropriate touching, “added the woman who is now named an elder of the Shuswap or Secwepemc nation.

They were divided, the girls were on one side of the building and the boys on the other, separated into three age groups. They were prohibited from talking to other sections.

They were taken to a room for breakfast “a mess of sour milk.”

Along with other children, he learned to hide something to eat later.

The hungry Indians told us and now I understand why. We were hungry all the time in Catholic schools, it was where we learned to steal food, ”said the woman, who is currently in her 70s.

Kamloops School was the largest of 139 boarding schools created to house children from native communities.

According to the Lost Children Program, more than four thousand children died in these centers while they were active, from 1874 to 1996.

Students who did not return home will be recognized as missing children, according to the association that documents cases of missing or deceased minors on campus.

The abuse of the original identity began when they took the first step inside the school. Braided hair – which has spiritual significance – was cut short, traditional clothes were replaced with a uniform, indigenous names were changed to a Euro-Canadian and a number, and the freedom to live in their own communities was replaced by the regime of a institution ”, details the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Canada, prepared in 2015.

Of that type, 139 shelters. Students pose in front of the Chooutla Indigenous Residential School, in the Carcross community, in the Yucón Territory, Canada, in 1921. Photo: .

“THE MONSTER CHANGED HOUSE”

Just out of curiosity, how did you get my name? Yes, I was in a Catholic school ”, is Evelyn’s first response to the request of this newspaper, through the chat on her Facebook account.

On her profile, there are birthday wishes, kitten photos, song videos, and her location: “She lives in Kamloops. From British Columbia ”.

Among his publications, an image relives his experiences.

The monster they created in boarding schools moved house. The monster now lives in the child welfare health system. ” These are the statements of Senator Murray Sinclair, head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the first indigenous judge in the province of Manitoba.

In 2008, the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, offered an apology for abuses in boarding schools.

And after the discovery of the children’s remains, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident. “Our system failed them,” he said.

Given this, the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs called for a more energetic reaction from the Catholic Church and demanded an apology from Pope Francis.

The Catholic hierarch condemned the incident, but so far he has not issued a formal apology about the case.

“THE TRUTH BE SAID”

Twelve days after the first message, Evelyn replied: weytk, the word to greet or welcome in the language of the secwepemc community.

It is a subject that I do not like to talk about much, but the truth must be told. I went to Kamloops school for ten years. At 16 I sent a letter to my parents so that they would come for me, or I was going to walk home, “he said.

It is the legal age in which the minors left the boarding school.

He could go to a white school or he could work. I went to work ”.

Although the boarding school was a school, there were few classes. The day to day consisted of doing the laundry, the dishes, keeping up the school.

Most of the time it was praying and working. That should give you an idea of ​​what we went through. It is difficult to sum up ten years of misery, but the truth has to be told and it has to be heard at any cost, ”insisted Evelyn Camille.

With this I close, and please do not forget to correct if I had errors ”.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ