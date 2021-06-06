“It is difficult to explain what happened in the highlight; sorry for team “

06/06/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

The sevenfold English Formula One world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), who finished fifteenth this Sunday the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the sixth in the World Cup, said on the Baku street circuit that it is “difficult to explain what happened in the re-start” and that he is sorry “for the team “.

Hamilton faced the re-start of the final section of the test – of the last two of the 51 laps that took place this Sunday on the urban track of the capital of Azerbaijan – from the second position of the starting grid. And, when the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) attacked, he went through braking in the first corner, making a straight in the loophole and suddenly losing all options: not only on the podium, but also on scoring. and to regain the leadership of the event, after the withdrawal, by accident, of the Dutch Max Verstappen, ‘Checo’s teammate, who caused the red flag that stopped the race; and who continues to lead the World Cup.

“I think I inadvertently hit a switch, my brakes didn’t work and I ended up going straight.”; explained Hamilton, historical record holder for victories (98) and ‘poles’ (100) in Formula One.

“I feel bad, for a double reason, because this morning I lost a friend (presumably in reference to Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren shareholder since 1984) and I wanted to dedicate a good result to him,” said the English star.

“But you learn from everything,” said Hamilton, who remains second in the World Cup, four points behind the 105 with which Verstappen leads.

“I want to apologize to the team. I am sure we will come back stronger,” said the seven-time world champion in the premier class this Sunday in Baku. .