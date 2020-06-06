Former Prime Minister José María Aznar has defended that the minimum vital income be “temporary” to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and stressed that “the important thing” is create jobs and give “opportunities” to the people.

Aznar has warned that it is “difficult” to approve a benefit like this “with 110% debt already today ”and at the same time ask Europe for transfers to“ finance the consequences of the crisis in Spain ”.

The former Prime Minister has raised these arguments in a virtual conference entitled Post-Covid-19: Towards a new international order ?, in which the former Minister of Paraguay has also participated Eladio Loizaga and the former vice president of the Republic of Peru and founder and president of the San Ignacio de Loyola University (USIL), Raúl Diez Canseco Terry. The act has been moderated by Tomás Póveda, vice president of USIL.

“Our obligation is to help those who need it temporarily, but above all to promote policies that can provide employment, security and opportunities. That is the important thing », Aznar has proclaimed when asked how he values ​​this minimum income that the Pedro Sánchez Government has approved, reports Europa Press.

“Something is missing in Spanish politics”

Although he considered that this minimum income may be “temporarily necessary”, he warned that the “great structural issue is growth, employment, business, investment and opportunities”. In his opinion, that’s what he does get people out of “dependency and need” to achieve “a future of prosperity”.

The former chief executive has recalled that when he left the government in 2004, Spain «had a debt of 38% of GDP», with budget surplus and Social Security. “And now we are going to reach next year, and most likely at the end of this year, 120% of GDP,” he added.

“It is true that crises have passed, but it is also true that things can be done well, can be done badly or regularly,” he emphasized, to regret that in the last five years Spain has held four General Elections, something that, in his opinion, evidence that “Something is wrong” in Spanish politics.

In addition, he pointed out that the Government of Pedro Sánchez was born from a motion of censure that, in his opinion, the Constitution “requires that it be constructive but that it is destructive” because a “alliance of governments of extreme socialists more communists, more secessionists«.

“There are no populist solutions to the crisis”

At this point, he pointed out that the Constitution and the European Union are the two basic agreements that should have united “deeply the Spanish”, “forging sufficient consensus to take the appropriate responses to this crisis and to face the future. Unfortunately this has not been the case, ”he complained.

José María Aznar has described as “absurd” that there are governments that want to resume their “old agendas” when the “economic and social catastrophe»Of the Covid-19 must lead to« you review those agendas »and its« budgets inch by inch ».

“We must review program by program to adapt countries to reality, and that will require seeking consensus and common objectives,” he said. In his opinion, it is “absurd” to put “confrontational and divisive” policies on the table. In this regard, he has asked to be vigilant because “some” want to present the totalitarian and populist regimes and totalitarian dictatorships as “a solution”, when “they will never be an example for solving problems”.

During the conference, Aznar defended the revitalization of democracy and institutions: «There are not and will not be populist solutions to this crisis. There will be attempts at populist exits that will aggravate the setback, poverty and the unfortunate situations that many countries are experiencing, “he said.

Revitalize the Atlantic Alliance

After admitting that we are going through “probably the most serious crisis in the world order after world war ii“He has indicated that the pandemics in history” have never produced great strategic changes “, but have been the war between the powers and the competing great powers.

Aznar has verified that this “global problem” of the coronavirus has not had “a global response”, but that each State has given its own, which means a “absence of international leadership«. Unlike what happened after the Second World War. “The multilateral institutions have not functioned correctly,” he said, referring to the G20 or the G7.

Finally, the former Prime Minister has been in favor of revitalize the Atlantic allianceespecially between North America and Europe, since, he said, the problems will require “deep alliances and serious allies” to defend “the liberal order” and “democracies.”