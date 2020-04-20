Carlota FominayaFOLLOWMADRID

Spanish children will be able to leave home from next April 27, a measure that will ease a little the five weeks of confinement that they carry on their backs to avoid contagions from the dreaded coronavirus. The requirements are not yet known, not even the age limit, or the exact circumstances in which they must do it but we have spoken with the president of the Spanish Society of Outpatient Pediatrics and Primary Care (SEPEAP) Fernando García-Sala Viguer, and this is what you think about it:

How should that exit to the street of minors be?

We are debating the scientific societies that make up pediatrics in our country. It is a delicate issue because we all want to leave home as soon as possible, but we are aware that everything achieved so far if we apply a wide sleeve policy can come against us and there may be a flare-up in the number of cases and what it is much worse, in the number of deaths.

In this way, prudence and moderation when dictating the rules for the departure of children from home. An adult can be controlled by the distance of 2 meters, the use of a mask and gloves, frequent hand washing, etc., but with children it is much more complicated. They are important transmitters of the Covid-19 if they have it in their secretions because they do not follow the rules of covering the mouth with the forearm when sneezing or coughing, keeping their distance and the smallest with their slime and mucus can spread the infection more quickly . Therefore, as I say, great care. It is a subject that worries us a lot and that is why this working group has been created to address it and to be able to give the most consensual recommendations to the health authorities to try to put them into practice.

Until yesterday many were parents who wonder if these same children can endure much more in these circumstances.

Fortunately, children have a greater capacity to resist in situations of confinement, because they live in a world in many cases fantastic and recreate situations unimaginable for adults that makes them spend much more time at home than people think. On the other hand, I think for the little ones this is a gift because they are enjoying the presence of their parents continuously, something that unfortunately does not occur in normal situations. Because a child is one or two months at home nothing happensBut parents’ imagination is important to make this confinement as “fun” as possible.

How to achieve it, in these terrible circumstances?

Routines must be created and the order of the house must be fundamental. It is important that children know what to do every day, respect schedules and physical and intellectual activities. It is a good time to program things that we did not do before. The schedules at the time of getting up, cleaning, help at home when cleaning, collaboration in the preparation of meals …

All of them will be activities that children will love and thus help them to spend the most entertaining hours of the day avoiding the abuse of computers, tablets, smartphones, television, etc. Everything has its time and these gadgets too, but they should not be abused and more so now that they can be an entertainment tool for the children to leave us a little bit in peace, we should not fall for this but we will program their use and in this way they will enjoy it much better. My advice is that we find a space for scheduling the activities for the next day. This is very important, as an idea, we can say that we are on a cruise and at night we miss the activity of the next day. This could be a good way to approach the day to day with enthusiasm.

What do you think can affect you the most from this confinement?

I am especially concerned about the excessive use of screens of any kind. That is why from SEPEAP we always recommend controlled use by parents, We should not be permissive with these gadgets, although logically due to the state of alarm that we are suffering, we are more flexible As for the time of use, but always controlled, since if it gets out of hand, our children can spend many hours in front of the screens abandoning their studies, their physical exercise, their social relationships and even their night rest .

Maintaining physical exercise is still a problem for many families.

But it is fundamental. In reality, the little ones do not stop so their activity is assured. The problem is the older and adolescent. Until they can get out, it is essential to try to plan gym tables performed by the more members of the family, the better. There are very interesting and useful YouTube tutorials for the whole family. You have to exercise in the morning and in the afternoon, always try to be at the same time to create a routine and especially look for fun things to do.

They’ve also been gone for so long that there’s a lot of talk about Vitamin D deficiency.

Yes, it is being highly commented, both for children and adults. Children under 12 months old, as a general recommendation, should take vitamin D every day and the older ones, until they can go outside, if our house has an orientation that prevents the sun from entering our rooms, they could also take a supplement though it is best to find a time of the day for the sun to moderate us. On the other hand, vitamin D is present in many foods that we must consume during these days of confinement such as dairy products, eggs, some fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, cereals, nuts, etc. ».

The situation is also being difficult for adolescents, what is your recommendation?

They are in a situation where, for them, friends are essential in their daily lives and unfortunately, they are suffering with these measures of confinement. We have to be patient with them, leave their space without intruding and respect their silences and tone outputs in many cases. Difficult topic for parents who are having it, but let’s try to put ourselves in their place. We have all been adolescents and to a greater or lesser extent we have suffered “harassment” from our parents, always with the best of intentions. That is why we recommend tranquility, empathy with them and trying to carry things with the best possible criteria.

