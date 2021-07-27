It is confirmed to have a live-action movie!

Invincible is one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, it was confirmed that it will have a live action movie.

Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman. These comics were released in 2003, and were widely accepted by the public. However, its worldwide fame reached it recently, when the story was adapted by Amazon Prime Video. The animated series managed to become a huge success, to the point that it was already renewed for more seasons.

The Invincible animated series premiered this year on Amazon Prime Video. From its first episodes, fiction managed to make its way and become one of the world phenomena. Although fans are eagerly awaiting a new season, they also found the news that Robert Kirkman is working on a live-action movie.

A live action movie

This news was revealed during the virtual event of Comic Con. There, Robert Kirkman was very happy for all the success that Invincible is having on Amazon Prime Video. And as it prepares to release the upcoming seasons of the animated series, the comic’s creator revealed that he is also working on a live-action movie. Which will seek to have its essence but also find its own style.

“I think it is still very early, but I will say that there are enormous efforts underway to ensure that the movie experience is unique [y separada de la serie de animación] while we are faithful to Invincible. I couldn’t be more excited about the material we’re making but I can’t tell you more, ”he revealed.

The truth is that in 2017 there was talk about a live-action Invincible movie. As far as was known, this project was going to have Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as directors and screenwriters. It should be noted that this duo is behind the animated series and is also part of The Boys, another superhero series that is also full of blood. At the moment not many details are known about the film, but it is known that it is in development.