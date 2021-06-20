06/20/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

The Spanish Carlos Sainz, that two tests ago, being second in Monaco, achieved the best result so far this year for Ferrari but that this Sunday he could not score after finishing eleventh the French Grand Prix, the seventh of the Formula One World Championship, stated that “it is clear that there is something in the race that is not going“.

Sainz, 26, who is seventh in the World Cup, with 42 points, finished eleventh and by one place outside the scoring zone, a career in which his fellow Monegasque did not pass the sixteenth place.

“On the strategy side there was not much to do, with such a bad rhythm and with so much graining“, explained the Madrilenian Ferrari, downplaying a weak pit stop, after the race at the Paul Ricard circuit, in statements to the television channel ‘Dazn’.

“Charles (Leclerc) was scheduled to stop earlier and it doesn’t influence anything no matter how much he undercut me. It has been bad, in general. There are teams that make stops and then do not suffer so much degradation, because we were shooting in ‘thirty-nines’ (in one minute and 39 seconds) and they in ‘thirty-six’, “said Sainz after the race.

“It is clear that there is something in the race that is not going and that we are doing something wrong“said the son of the double Spanish world champion – and triple winner of the Dakar Rally – with the same name.

“It is becoming apparent that in the race we go backwards and we have problems with the tires“Sainz said this Sunday after finishing eleventh in the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet.